Freiburg host Panathinaikos on Thursday, December 10, 2026 at the Europa-Park Stadion in Freiburg.

SC Freiburg and Panathinaikos have no prior head-to-head history, making this upcoming UEFA Conference League fixture their very first competitive meeting in European competition. This crucial Matchday 5 encounter serves as a defining test for both sides as they battle for vital points heading into the final stretch of the league phase.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Freiburg vs Panathinaikos, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Freiburg vs Panathinaikos Conference League kick-off?

Freiburg vs Panathinaikos kicks off at the Europa-Park Stadion in Freiburg on Thursday, December 10, 2026.

Conference League - Game Week 5 10 Dec 2026 - 12:45 Europa-Park Stadion

How to buy Freiburg vs Panathinaikos Conference League tickets?

Here are the ticketing and purchasing options available for the upcoming Freiburg vs Panathinaikos Conference League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: For direct purchases at face value, tickets are typically distributed through the club's official ticketing portal.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Conference League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Freiburg vs Panathinaikos Conference League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price details for the Freiburg vs Panathinaikos Conference League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard Seating / Standing: €25 to €60

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Short-side & Standing Options: €85 to €110

€85 to €110 Long-side Seating & Premium Views: €150 to €350+

Freiburg vs Panathinaikos Conference League: Everything you need to know

Freiburg vs Panathinaikos Form

Freiburg head into this fixture with four wins and one defeat from their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 home win over Union Berlin in the Bundesliga, and before that came the 1-0 Conference League victory away at Trabzonspor. The only blemish in that run was a 1-3 defeat to Bayern Munich. Across those five games, Freiburg scored eight goals and conceded five.

Panathinaikos have won all five of their last competitive matches without a single draw or defeat. Their most recent result was a 1-2 away win at Iraklis in the Super League, and in the Conference League they beat CSKA Sofia 2-1. Earlier in the run, they defeated AEK Athens 2-0 and NFC Volos 1-0 away from home. Panathinaikos scored eight goals and conceded four across those five fixtures.

Freiburg vs Panathinaikos: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Freiburg and Panathinaikos is currently available for this fixture. Further historical record information may be added closer to kick-off.