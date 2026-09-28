How to get France vs Italy tickets: UEFA Nations League A prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

France host Italy at the Parc des Princes in Paris on Friday, October 2, as part of a tough League A, Group A1 schedule that also includes Belgium and Turkey. The two sides meet again in the return fixture in Italy in November, with a venue for that leg still to be confirmed.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing your France vs Italy tickets right now, including prices, availability and the best places to buy.

When is France vs Italy UEFA Nations League A kick-off?

France vs Italy takes place at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, with kick-off time to be confirmed closer to the date.

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 3 2 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Stade de France

Where to buy France vs Italy tickets?

Tickets for the Paris leg are first made available through the French Football Federation's (FFF) official ticketing channels, with priority typically given to members before any remaining allocation goes to general sale. Official FIGC (Italian Football Federation) channels are the equivalent first stop for the return leg in Italy.

A few things worth knowing about buying tickets for this pairing:

Official general sale – opens after member priority windows close, typically closer to each matchday

Verified listings – Ticombo sources tickets from a range of sellers, giving buyers a wider pool of inventory once official allocations are gone

Away tickets – allocations for the Italy leg are handled through FIGC channels and can be limited

Secondary market – Ticombo is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out

Given the profile of this fixture, early booking is recommended for the Paris leg in particular.

How much are France vs Italy tickets?

Official pricing for the Paris leg is set through the FFF's ticketing channels, with the full range from standard to premium seating available at face value while allocation lasts. Official FIGC pricing will apply for the Italy leg once the venue and sale details are confirmed.

Cheapest seats (Paris): from around €50, typically in the upper tiers behind the goals at the Parc des Princes

Mid-range seats (Paris): central seating along the halfway line, at a noticeably higher price point

Italy return leg: pricing will be confirmed once the venue for the November fixture is announced

Ticombo is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out. As with any fixture between two of Europe's leading nations, prices can shift as matchday approaches, so locking in your seat sooner rather than later is generally the safer option if you are working to a specific budget.

France vs Italy UEFA Nations League A: Everything you need to know

France vs Italy Form

France have won three and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 4-6 defeat to England in the World Cup semi-finals, a result that followed a 0-2 loss to Spain in the third-place play-off. Earlier in the tournament, they beat Morocco 2-0, Paraguay 1-0 and Sweden 3-0. Across those five games, France scored ten goals and conceded eight.

Italy have also recorded three wins and two defeats in their last five outings. Their most recent match was a 1-0 win over Greece in a friendly on June 7, following a 1-0 victory over Luxembourg three days earlier. Their two defeats in this run came against Bosnia and Herzegovina and a 1-4 loss to Norway in November 2025. Italy scored five goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.

France vs Italy: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-3 to France, a UEFA Nations League A match played in Italy in November 2024. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, France have won four times to Italy's zero victories, with one result ending in France's favour in each of the 2016 and 2012 friendlies as well. France have scored 14 goals across those five matches and conceded five.



