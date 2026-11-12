How to get Feyenoord vs Ajax tickets: De Klassieker prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

The iconic De Klassieker returns as Feyenoord take on Ajax in a massive Eredivisie showdown. These historic Dutch rivals will battle it out at De Kuip in Rotterdam on November 29, 2026.

GOAL has all the essential information you need to catch the action live. Keep reading to find out how to secure your tickets right now so you do not miss out.

When is Feyenoord vs Ajax Eredivisie kick-off?

Feyenoord vs Ajax takes place at De Kuip in Rotterdam, with official kick-off time details to be confirmed closer to the match.

Eredivisie - Game Week 14 29 Nov 2026 - 08:30 de Kuip

Where to buy Feyenoord vs Ajax De Klassieker tickets?

The best place to find tickets is directly through the official Feyenoord website and box office. Tickets are typically released in phases. The pre sale phase is usually reserved for season ticket holders and official club members, giving them the first opportunity to secure their seats. After this initial window, the general sale opens to the wider public.

StubHub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out. Exploring the secondary market allows you to find available seats for this massive rivalry even when primary channels are exhausted.

How much are Feyenoord vs Ajax De Klassieker tickets?

Ticket prices for this Eredivisie clash vary depending on where you choose to sit inside De Kuip in Rotterdam. When buying directly from the official ticket provider, prices generally start at around €50 for seats in the standard sections, which are known for offering the most affordable way to watch the match live.

StubHub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out. Prices on the secondary market currently start at around €170.

Feyenoord vs Ajax Eredivisie: Everything you need to know

Feyenoord vs Ajax Form

Feyenoord have managed one win, two draws and two defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 5-3 loss to SC Heerenveen in the Eredivisie, and they also fell 0-3 to Inter Milan in the Champions League during this run. Draws against Fortuna Sittard and PSV, plus a 1-0 defeat to Real Betis, complete a difficult recent stretch.

Ajax have won four of their last five matches and have not lost in the Eredivisie across this period. They drew 2-2 with FC Twente most recently, but before that beat FC Midtjylland 6-1 in the Conference League, AZ Alkmaar 1-0, Sparta Rotterdam 2-1, and Atalanta 2-0. Ajax scored eleven goals and conceded four across those five matches.

Feyenoord vs Ajax: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between the clubs ended 1-1 at De Kuip in the Eredivisie on 22 March 2026. Before that, Ajax won 2-0 and 2-1 in consecutive home fixtures against Feyenoord in December 2025 and February 2025 respectively. Feyenoord's last home win in this fixture came in April 2024, when they beat Ajax 6-0, though Ajax won 2-0 when the sides met at De Kuip in October 2024. Ajax have won three of the last five meetings between the clubs.