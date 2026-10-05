Como take on Manchester United on Wednesday, October 21, 2026 at the Stadio G. Sinigaglia in Como.

Both clubs enter this encounter on the back of impressive Matchday 1 victories in the European tournament's opening round. The match marks the very first official competitive meeting between the two clubs across European competition history.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Como vs Manchester United, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Como vs Manchester United Champions League kick-off?

Como vs Manchester United kicks off at the Stadio G. Sinigaglia in Como, on Wednesday, October 21, 2026.

Champions League - Game Week 3 21 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Stadio G. Sinigaglia

How to buy Como vs Manchester United Champions League tickets?

Several primary channels exist to secure tickets for the UEFA Champions League fixture between Como 1907 and Manchester United at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia:

1. Official Club Box Office (Como 1907)

Primary Sales: Como 1907 sells tickets directly through their official ticketing portal and partner platforms.

2. Official Visiting Supporter Allocation (Manchester United)

Away Section: Away tickets are allocated through Manchester United directly.

How much do Como vs Manchester United Champions League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the UEFA Champions League match between Como 1907 and Manchester United vary significantly depending on the channel and seating section:

1. Face-Value Primary Tickets (Como 1907)

Standard Home Sections: Face-value tickets sold directly by Como 1907 typically range from €40 to €150 , starting at cheaper rates in the Curva behind the goals and increasing for central Tribuna seats.

Visiting Away Section: UEFA mandates a €70 cap on official ticket prices for away supporters across all UEFA Champions League matches.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets sell out, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo list ticket prices in the following ranges depending on demand and seat location:

General Admission: Due to high demand and the venue's limited capacity (~13,600 seats), secondary market resale prices currently start around €680 to €720 for standard entry seats.

Average Resale Price: The average price across secondary listings ranges between €1,100 and €1,180 .

Premium & High-Demand Sections: Central longside seats or premium locations on secondary platforms reach between €1,500 and €2,800+ .

Como vs Manchester United Champions League: Everything you need to know

Como vs Manchester United Form

Como arrive in excellent form, recording four wins and one draw from their last five matches across all competitions. Their only dropped points came in a 1-1 draw at Udinese on the opening weekend of the Serie A season. Since then they have beaten Napoli 2-1 away, Genoa 4-1 away, RB Leipzig 4-1 in the Champions League, and Parma 2-1, scoring 12 goals and conceding just four across those five outings.

Manchester United's last five matches have been inconsistent. Carrick's side earned a 5-2 Premier League win over Ipswich and a 4-0 Champions League victory over Sabah FK, but have since drawn 2-2 with Everton, lost 0-1 to Manchester City in the league, and suffered a 2-3 Carabao Cup defeat to Brighton. United have scored 13 goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Como vs Manchester United: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for these two clubs in the provided records. This fixture represents a meeting between sides from different leagues and footballing traditions, with Como's rise to European competition making it a notable encounter.