How to get Bochum vs Augsburg tickets: DFB-Pokal prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Bochum host Augsburg on Tuesday, Desember 1, 2026 at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion in Bochum.

Their most recent cup encounter took place in the second round of the DFB-Pokal on October 28, 2025, where Bochum secured a narrow 1-0 away victory at the WWK Arena courtesy of a goal from Gerrit Holtmann. In league action, their meetings during the 2024–25 Bundesliga campaign saw tightly contested affairs, including a 1-0 win for Augsburg at home followed by a 2-1 victory away at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Bochum vs Augsburg, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Bochum vs Augsburg DFB-Pokal kick-off?

Bochum vs Augsburg kicks off at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion in Bochum on Tuesday, Desember 1, 2026.

DFB-Pokal - 1/8 2 Dec 2026 - 14:45 Vonovia Ruhrstadion

How to buy Bochum vs Augsburg DFB-Pokal tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming Bochum vs Augsburg DFB-Pokal match, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: You can purchase tickets directly through the official ticketing portals of VfL Bochum (for home sections at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion) or FC Augsburg (for away supporter allocation).

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming DFB-Pokal fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Bochum vs Augsburg DFB-Pokal tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price options for the upcoming DFB-Pokal match between Bochum and Augsburg:

1. Official Club Channels

Standing Tickets: Generally start around €17 to €20 .

Generally start around . Regular Seating: Typically range from €25 to €60.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo list tickets based on market demand:

Lower-Tier / Supporter: Starting from approximately €28 to €45 .

Starting from approximately . Mid-Tier Seating: Start around €80 to €90+.

Bochum vs Augsburg DFB-Pokal: Everything you need to know

Bochum vs Augsburg Form

Bochum head into this match with a record of two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five fixtures across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-2 victory at Energie Cottbus in the 2. Bundesliga, and they also won 2-0 against Mainz 05 in the DFB-Pokal. Earlier in the run, they suffered defeats to Kaiserslautern and Arminia Bielefeld, and drew 1-1 with Wolfsburg. Across those five matches, Bochum scored six goals and conceded five.

Augsburg come in with two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-2 loss to Freiburg in the Bundesliga. They also drew 1-1 with Union Berlin and held Bayern Munich to a 2-2 draw, while winning 4-2 at Sonnenhof Großaspach in the cup. Augsburg scored eleven goals across those five matches and conceded eight, reflecting a side that creates chances but remains vulnerable at the back.

Bochum vs Augsburg: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between the two clubs came in the DFB-Pokal on 28 October 2025, when Augsburg hosted Bochum and lost 0-1. Before that, Bochum beat Augsburg 1-2 in a Bundesliga away fixture in April 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Augsburg have won twice, Bochum have won twice, and one match ended level. The sides have produced close contests in recent years, with the record finely balanced.