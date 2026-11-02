How to get Barcelona vs Villarreal tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Barcelona host Villarreal on Sunday, November 22, 2026 at Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona.

In their most recent La Liga meeting back in February 2026, Barcelona secured a convincing 4-1 victory over the Yellow Submarine at the Spotify Camp Nou. Prior to that clash, Barcelona also managed a clean sheet on the road, defeating Villarreal 2-0 away from home in December 2025.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Barcelona vs Villarreal, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Barcelona vs Villarreal LaLiga kick-off?

Barcelona vs Villarreal takes place at Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona, on Sunday, November 22, 2026.

LaLiga - Game Week 13 22 Nov 2026 - 08:00 Spotify Camp Nou

How to buy Barcelona vs Villarreal LaLiga tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming LaLiga fixture between Barcelona and Villarreal, you can explore several standard options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official FC Barcelona Website: The most direct and reliable way to secure authentic tickets is through the official Barcelona club ticketing portal, where members and the general public can purchase seats for matches at the Spotify Camp Nou.

The most direct and reliable way to secure authentic tickets is through the official Barcelona club ticketing portal, where members and the general public can purchase seats for matches at the Spotify Camp Nou. Official Villarreal CF Ticketing: If you are looking for away section tickets or sitting in the visiting supporters' area, you can check Villarreal's official club channels for allocated away tickets.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming LaLiga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Barcelona vs Villarreal LaLiga tickets cost?

Here is the pricing breakdown for Barcelona vs Villarreal LaLiga tickets:

1. Official Club Channels

Category 3 (Upper Tiers / Behind Goals): Starting around €180

Starting around Category 2 (Corners / Intermediate Views): Around €190

Around Category 1 (Lateral / Prime Lower Views): Around €225

Around VIP & Hospitality Options: Generally scaling upwards from €400 depending on the specific lounge and package perks.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Goal & Upper Corner Seating: Ranging from approximately €185 to €290 depending on exact row availability.

Ranging from approximately depending on exact row availability. Lateral (Sideline) Seating: Ranging from approximately €300 to €380 .

Ranging from approximately . Tribuna (Main Grandstand) Seating: Ranging from approximately €360 to €450 .

Ranging from approximately . VIP Resale Packages: Frequently exceeding €800 for high-demand central placement.

Barcelona vs Villarreal LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Barcelona vs Villarreal Form

Barcelona have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat coming against PSG in the Champions League, where they lost 4-2. Prior to that, they recorded a 2-5 win at Real Betis and a 1-4 victory over Galatasaray in Europe. Their remaining two results in the run — a 3-0 home win over Getafe and a 1-3 victory at Sevilla — underline their domestic consistency. Across those five matches, Barcelona have scored 15 goals and conceded nine, though the defensive numbers are skewed by the PSG defeat.

Villarreal's last five matches have produced one win, one draw, and three defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-3 loss to Liverpool in the Champions League, and they drew 0-0 with Elche in LaLiga before that. Their only win in the run came against SSC Napoli in Europe, a 3-1 result, though they also lost 1-0 to Real Madrid in the league. Across the five games, Villarreal have scored eight goals and conceded nine.

Barcelona vs Villarreal: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 4-1 home win for Barcelona in February 2026. In the five most recent head-to-head fixtures, Barcelona have won three times and Villarreal twice, with the away side claiming victories in two of those encounters. The aggregate goals across the five meetings stand at 15 for Barcelona and 11 for Villarreal, reflecting the attacking nature of recent clashes between the clubs.