How to get Aston Villa vs Fulham tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Aston Villa host Fulham on Saturday, October 31, 2026 at Villa Park in Birmingham.

In their previous league meeting back in April 2026, Fulham secured a tight 1-0 victory at Craven Cottage. Looking back at recent matchups across competitions, Aston Villa has generally held the upper hand, claiming three wins out of their last five competitive meetings prior to this fixture.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Aston Villa vs Fulham, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Aston Villa vs Fulham Premier League kick-off?

Aston Villa vs Fulham kicks off at Villa Park in Birmingham, on Saturday, October 31, 2026.

Premier League - Game Week 9 31 Oct 2026 - 16:00 Villa Park

How to buy Aston Villa vs Fulham Premier League tickets?

To buy tickets for an Aston Villa vs. Fulham Premier League match, you can explore several options depending on availability and preference:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticket Offices: You can check directly through the official Aston Villa or Fulham FC websites. For home matches, tickets are primarily available to club members and season ticket holders first, before moving to general sale depending on availability.

Official Hospitality Packages: Both clubs offer premium matchday hospitality packages which include padded seating, dining options, and access to lounge areas. These can be purchased directly through the clubs' official sites even if standard general admission tickets sell out.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub . These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Premier League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Aston Villa vs Fulham Premier League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for an Aston Villa vs. Fulham fixture vary depending on seating tier, member status, and package type.

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission Adult Tickets: Typically range from £49 to £99 , depending on the specific seating zone.

Concession Tickets: Concession rates (such as for seniors aged 66 and over, young adults under 21, or members of the Armed Forces) generally range between £41 and £89 .

Junior and Child Tickets: Tickets for younger supporters and children drop significantly, with junior categories often pricing between £21 and £50 depending on the tier.

Club Memberships: To purchase face-value primary tickets, adult club memberships cost around £50 to £60 (including mandatory fees) as an initial prerequisite.

Hospitality and VIP Packages: Premium matchday hospitality experiences featuring lounge access and dining options start upwards of £130 and can scale significantly higher depending on the package tier.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHublist tickets based on market demand:

Starting Resale Prices: Tickets starting around £60 to £90 for upper-tier or shortside views, depending on demand.

Average Market Pricing: Standard seats across popular resale sites generally range between £100 and £200 , with prices fluctuating based on how close the match date gets and the current form of both teams.

Premium Resale Seats: Prime longside views or lower-tier seats closer to the action on the secondary market frequently range from £200 to £400+ .

Aston Villa vs Fulham Premier League: Everything you need to know

Aston Villa vs Fulham Form

Aston Villa head into this fixture with a mixed recent record of two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their best result in that run was a 3-2 victory away at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, while a 3-2 win at Club Brugge in the Champions League showed Emery's side can perform on the road. A 2-1 home defeat to Nottingham Forest remains the low point of that spell. Villa have scored nine goals across those five matches and conceded seven, suggesting a side that creates chances but remains vulnerable defensively.

Fulham's last five matches tell a story of a team that has struggled for consistency, recording one win, two draws, and two losses. Their most recent Premier League outing ended 1-1 at Manchester United, following a goalless draw at Liverpool. A Carabao Cup win away at West Ham United was the standout result, but back-to-back league defeats to Crystal Palace and Sunderland earlier in the run highlight the challenges Arbeloa's side have faced. Fulham scored six goals and conceded seven across those five games.

Aston Villa vs Fulham: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in April 2026, when Fulham claimed a 1-0 home win over Aston Villa in the Premier League. Looking across the last five encounters, Villa hold the stronger overall record, winning three of the five matches, with Fulham claiming one win and one match also going the Cottagers' way. Villa's most convincing result in the series was a 3-1 home victory in September 2025.