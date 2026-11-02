How to get Angers vs Nice tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Angers host Nice on Sunday, November 8, 2026 at the Stade Raymond Kopa.

Recent encounters have been fiercely competitive, with both teams splitting their last five head-to-head matches evenly with two wins apiece and a draw. In their most recent clash during the previous league campaign in March 2026, Nice secured a comfortable 2-0 away victory at the Stade Raymond Kopa.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Angers vs Nice, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Angers vs Nice Ligue 1 kick-off?

Angers vs Nice kicks off at the Stade Raymond Kopa, on Sunday, November 8, 2026.

Ligue 1 - Game Week 10 8 Nov 2026 - 11:15 Stade Raymond Kopa

How to buy Angers vs Nice Ligue 1 tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming Angers vs Nice Ligue 1 fixture, you have several reliable options depending on whether you prefer official club channels or secondary marketplaces:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: You can check the official websites of Angers SCO (if the match is at the Stade Raymond Kopa) or OGC Nice (for the reverse fixture at the Allianz Riviera) to buy direct club memberships, single-match tickets, or hospitality packages.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Ligue 1 fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Angers vs Nice Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Angers vs Nice Ligue 1 fixture vary depending on whether you purchase directly through official club channels or via the secondary ticket market:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard single-match tickets directly from Angers SCO or OGC Nice generally range from approximately €15 to €50 for standard seating categories, depending on the tier and location in the stadium.

tickets directly from Angers SCO or OGC Nice generally range from approximately for standard seating categories, depending on the tier and location in the stadium. Official club hospitality or VIP packages typically start around €100 to €250+ per person.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Standard admission tickets starting around €38 to €48 .

starting around . Hospitality or VIP packages prices hover around €85 to €90, while premium shortside tiers, longside seats, or hospitality upgrades can range from €105 to €135+ depending on availability.

Angers vs Nice Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Angers vs Nice Form

Angers come into this match with a record of two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five Ligue 1 outings. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 win over Troyes, and they also claimed a 1-3 away victory at Auxerre earlier in the run. The two defeats, against Rennes and Lille, both came by a single-goal margin. Across those five matches, Angers scored six goals and conceded four, suggesting a side capable of finding the net while remaining reasonably solid defensively.

Nice have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five league matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Lille, but that followed a 3-0 defeat to Paris FC and a 1-0 loss to Auxerre. They drew 0-0 with Lorient and 1-1 with Le Mans in the other two fixtures. Nice have scored four goals and conceded five across that five-match stretch, reflecting a team that has found it difficult to produce clean, dominant performances.

Angers vs Nice: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 0-2 win for Nice at the Stade Raymond Kopa in March 2026. Looking across the last five head-to-head fixtures in Ligue 1, Nice have the stronger overall record, with three wins to Angers' one, and one match ending level. Nice have scored nine goals across those five meetings compared to four for Angers, though the series includes a range of scorelines that shows neither side has been entirely dominant at all times.