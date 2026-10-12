How to get Angers vs Lorient tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Angers host Lorient on Sunday, October 25, 2026 at the Stade Raymond Kopa in Angers.

In their most recent competitive meeting in February 2026, FC Lorient earned a 2–0 home victory behind goals from Pablo Pagis and Jean-Victor Makengo. Angers later defeated Lorient 2–1 in a pre-season friendly in August 2026, thanks to a first-half brace from Jim Allevinah.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Angers vs Lorient, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Angers vs Lorient Ligue 1 kick-off?

Ligue 1 - Game Week 8 25 Oct 2026 - 12:15 Stade Raymond Kopa

How to buy Angers vs Lorient Ligue 1 tickets?

Here are the main options for purchasing tickets for the Angers SCO vs. FC Lorient Ligue 1 match at Stade Raymond Kopa:

1. Official Club Channels

Angers SCO Official Ticket Office: The primary and safest option is to buy directly from the Angers SCO online ticketing portal. Tickets are sold at face value without third-party markups, and you receive verified e-tickets.

Stade Raymond Kopa Box Office: Tickets can also be purchased directly at the stadium ticket offices on matchday, provided the game is not sold out.

2. Away Supporters Section (For Lorient Fans)

FC Lorient Official Site: Visiting supporters looking to sit in the designated away block at Stade Raymond Kopa should monitor the official FC Lorient ticketing page, as away section allocations are typically distributed directly through the visiting club.

3. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If primary tickets sell out, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list secondary market tickets from sellers. Prices on resale marketplaces can fluctuate depending on seat location and demand.

How much do Angers vs Lorient Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Angers SCO vs. FC Lorient Ligue 1 match at Stade Raymond Kopa vary depending on the tier, stand category, and where you purchase them:

1. Official Club Tickets (Face Value)

When purchased directly through Angers SCO's official ticketing system or stadium box office:

Shortside Tiers (Behind the Goals): Approximately €15 to €25

Longside Tiers (Lateral / Central Stands): Approximately €30 to €60

VIP & Hospitality Packages: Typically range from €120 to €250+ depending on included catering and lounge access.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If primary sales sell out, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHuboffer tickets with prices dictated by resale demand:

Entry-Level / Behind Goals: Starting around €30 to €40 per ticket.

Standard Category 2 / Category 1: Typically range between €50 and €90 .

Prime Longside Seats: Range from €100 to €140+ .

Average Resale Price: Usually settles around €85 to €90 overall.

Angers vs Lorient Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Angers vs Lorient Form

Angers come into this game with a record of two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five Ligue 1 matches. Their most recent result was a comfortable 2-0 win over Troyes, and they also claimed a 1-3 victory away at Auxerre earlier in that run. A goalless draw with Le Havre and defeats to Rennes and Lille round out the five-game stretch, giving them a mixed but improving picture.

Lorient's recent form reads one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five league outings. They beat Lens 0-1 on the road but have since drawn with Toulouse and lost to Le Mans, with the 1-2 defeat to Troyes also a low point in that sequence. Dujeux's side have shown they can compete, but results have not followed consistently.

Angers vs Lorient: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in a pre-season friendly in August 2026, with Angers winning 2-1. In competitive action, the last Ligue 1 encounter was in February 2026, when Lorient won 2-0 at home. Across the five matches on record between the sides, Angers have the better of the head-to-head, though Lorient have shown they are capable of beating their opponents when the conditions suit.