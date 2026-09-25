How to get Al-Taawoun vs Al Qadsiah tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Al-Taawoun take on Al Qadsiah on Tuesday, October 20, 2026 at the Al-Taawoun Club Stadium in Buraydah.

Al-Taawoun aims to leverage their home advantage to bounce back from recent inconsistent performances. On the other hand, a well-funded Al Qadsiah side will look to build on their strong momentum following recent squad additions.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Al-Taawoun vs Al Qadsiah, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Al-Taawoun vs Al Qadsiah Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Al-Taawoun vs Al Qadsiah takes place at the Al-Taawoun Club Stadium in Buraydah, on Tuesday, October 20, 2026.

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 10 20 Oct 2026 - 11:10 Al-Taawoun Club Stadium

How to buy Al-Taawoun vs Al Qadsiah Saudi Pro League tickets?

To buy tickets for the Al-Taawoun vs Al Qadsiah Saudi Pro League match, follow these steps:

Official Platform (WeBook): Visit the official WeBook app or website, search for the Al-Taawoun vs Al Qadsiah fixture, select your preferred stadium seating section, and complete the purchase via card or digital payment.

Secondary Marketplaces (GrintaHub): If official seats sell out, check secondary ticket platforms such as GrintaHub where fans list spare tickets, select your category, and complete checkout.

How much do Al-Taawoun vs Al Qadsiah Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Secure your seats to witness Al-Taawoun clash with Al Qadsiah at the Al-Taawoun Club Stadium in Buraydah on Tuesday, October 20, 2026. Whether you're looking for budget-friendly standard general admission or premium main stand seating, options are available across both primary and secondary ticket platforms.

Official Primary Market Prices

Category 3 / Behind Goal: SAR 30 – SAR 50

Category 2 / Corners & Upper Sidelines: SAR 60 – SAR 90

Category 1 / Lower Main Stand: SAR 100 – SAR 150

VIP & Premium Hospitality:SAR 250 – SAR 500+

Secondary Market Prices

On secondary ticket platforms such as GrintaHub, ticket prices for Al-Taawoun vs Al Qadsiah depending on demand and seating location:

Category 3 / Behind Goal: SAR 30 – SAR 80

Category 2 / Corners & Stand Sections: SAR 90 – SAR 200

Category 1 / Lower Main Stand: SAR 250 – SAR 450

VIP & Premium Hospitality:SAR 500 – SAR 1,500+

Al-Taawoun vs Al Qadsiah Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al-Taawoun vs Al Qadsiah Form

Al-Taawoun have recorded no wins in their last five Saudi Pro League matches, with a record of zero wins, two draws, and three losses. Their most recent fixture ended in a 6-0 defeat to Al Hilal, and they also lost 1-0 to Al Hazem in that run. The two draws came against Al Fateh (0-0) and Al-Fayha (0-0), while a 2-1 loss to Al Nassr rounds out a difficult sequence.

Al Qadsiah have been in strong form, winning four of their last five matches across all competitions with one draw. Their most recent result was a 2-1 victory over Al-Wasl in the AFC Champions League Elite. They also beat Al Ahli 3-2 and Al-Faisaly 3-1 in the Saudi Pro League, drawing 3-3 with Al-Ettifaq in between. Across those five games, Qadsiah have scored 13 goals and conceded eight.

Al-Taawoun vs Al Qadsiah: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 1-1, with Al Qadsiah hosting Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Pro League in February 2026. In the four previous encounters, Al Qadsiah have been the dominant side, winning three times against Al-Taawoun's one victory. That includes a 3-0 win for Qadsiah in both a King Cup tie and a league fixture in January 2025.