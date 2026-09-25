How to get Al Shabab vs Al-Faisaly tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Al Shabab take on Al-Faisaly on Monday, October 19, 2026 at the SHG Arena in Riyadh.

Historically, Al Shabab hold the stronger head-to-head record between the two sides, securing 7 victories out of 17 prior meetings. Meanwhile, Al-Faisaly look to capitalize on defensive resilience after picking up key draws in recent league outings.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Al Shabab vs Al-Faisaly, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Al Shabab vs Al-Faisaly Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Al Shabab vs Al-Faisaly kicks off at the SHG Arena in Riyadh, on Monday, October 19, 2026.

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 10 19 Oct 2026 - 14:00 SHG Arena

How to buy Al Shabab vs Al-Faisaly Saudi Pro League tickets?

To purchase official tickets for the Al Shabab vs Al-Faisaly match, follow these steps through the official platforms and resale marketplace:

1. Use the Official Ticketing Platform:

Access the Official Ticketing Platform : Visit the webook.com platform (or download the official Webook mobile app), which serves as the primary ticketing provider for Saudi Pro League fixtures. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces & Aggregators: Secondary ticket platforms such as GrintaHub list secondary marketplace tickets for Al Nassr matches.

How much do Al Shabab vs Al-Faisaly Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Al Shabab vs Al-Faisaly in the Saudi Pro League generally vary based on seating tiers and platform availability:

General Admission / Standard Seats: SAR 35 – SAR 150 (typically around SAR 60 to SAR 100 on official platforms like Webook).

Category 1 & Premium Seats: SAR 150 – SAR 400 (prime midfield view areas).

VIP & Hospitality Boxes: SAR 500 – SAR 1,500+ (depending on lounge access and catering).

Secondary Resale Marketplaces: Prices on secondary ticket platforms such as GrintaHub can range from around SAR 1,500 to SAR 2,000+ due to demand and dynamic pricing.

Al Shabab vs Al-Faisaly Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al Shabab vs Al-Faisaly Form

Al Shabab have taken two draws and suffered two defeats in their last five Saudi Pro League matches, with one loss also included, producing a record of zero wins, three draws, and two defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw with Al-Fayha, and they were beaten 2-1 by Al Kholood before that. Across the five matches, Shabab scored six goals and conceded seven, reflecting a side that leaks goals and struggles to impose themselves consistently.

Al-Faisaly have also gone winless across their last five league fixtures, recording three draws and two defeats. Their most recent match ended in a 1-3 loss to Al Ittihad, and they were beaten 3-1 by Al Qadsiah earlier in the run. Faisaly scored two goals and conceded seven across those five games, with three successive matches without a goal before the Ittihad defeat.

Al Shabab vs Al-Faisaly: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in May 2022, when Al Shabab won 1-0 at home in the Saudi Pro League. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Al Shabab hold the stronger record with two wins compared to one for Al-Faisaly, while two matches ended level. Al-Faisaly's only win in the series came in February 2020, when they won 2-1 at home.



