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Saudi Pro League
team-logoAl Riyadh
Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium
team-logoAl-Taawoun
Book Al Riyadh vs Al-Taawoun Tickets
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How to get Al Riyadh vs Al-Taawoun tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Al Riyadh
Al-Taawoun
Saudi Pro League

Al Riyadh take on Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Pro League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Al Riyadh take on Al-Taawoun on Saturday, October 24, 2026 at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh.

The two clubs share a closely contested recent head-to-head history, recording two wins each and two draws across their last six league meetings. In their most recent encounter in May 2026, the teams played out a 1–1 draw at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Buraydah.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Al Riyadh vs Al-Taawoun, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Al Riyadh vs Al-Taawoun Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Al Riyadh vs Al-Taawoun takes place at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, on Saturday, October 24, 2026.

crest
Saudi Pro League - Game Week 11
Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium

How to buy Al Riyadh vs Al-Taawoun Saudi Pro League tickets?

Here are the options to purchase tickets for the Al Riyadh vs Al-Taawoun Saudi Pro League match:

1. Official Primary Platforms

  • Al-Riyadh Official Ticketing: Al-Riyadh SC typically issues single-match host tickets through their official website or designated local ticketing app ahead of home fixtures.
  • WeBook / Saudi Ticketing Platforms: Many Saudi Pro League matches sell digital tickets through major local platforms like WeBook or official stadium box offices.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • Ticombo: If official seats sell out, check secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo where fans list spare tickets, select your category, and complete checkout.
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How much do Al Riyadh vs Al-Taawoun Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Al Riyadh vs Al-Taawoun Saudi Pro League match vary depending on the purchase channel and seating category:

1. Official Primary Platforms

  • Standard / Upper Tier Admission:SAR 30 – SAR 90
  • Premium & Sideline Seating:SAR 250 – SAR 600
  • VIP & Hospitality Categories:SAR 1,500+

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If tickets sell out on official channels, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo list resale tickets, prices depend on demand and seating location:

  • General / Shortside Resale Seats: Approximately SAR 1,500 – SAR 1,900 (~$399–$500 USD / €428–€450)
  • Longside / Category 1 Resale Seats: Approximately SAR 1,900 – SAR 2,800+ (~€500–€670+)
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Al Riyadh vs Al-Taawoun Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al Riyadh vs Al-Taawoun Form

Al Riyadh have picked up one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five Saudi Pro League outings, scoring six goals and conceding eight in that run. Their most recent match ended in a 2-0 win over Al Kholood, and they also drew 3-3 with Al Shabab earlier in the sequence, a result that underlined both their attacking intent and defensive vulnerability.

Al-Taawoun's recent record makes for difficult reading. They have lost three of their last five matches across all competitions, with their sole draw in that period coming in the AFC Champions League Two against Al-Nahda. In the league, the 6-0 defeat to Al Hilal stands as their starkest result, and they also fell 1-0 to Al Hazem. They have scored just two goals across their five most recent fixtures.

ALR

ALR - Form

ALS
D3-3
NEO
W1-0
AHL
L5-0
ALK
D0-0
ALK
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5
ALT

ALT - Form

ALN
L2-1
ALF
D0-0
ALH
L1-0
HIL
L0-6
ALN
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/10
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Al Riyadh vs Al-Taawoun: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 1-1 in May 2026, when Al-Taawoun hosted Al Riyadh in the Saudi Pro League. Looking across the last five encounters, Al-Taawoun have the stronger record, winning two of those matches compared to Al Riyadh's one, with two draws rounding out the series. Al Riyadh's most convincing result in recent history came in January 2026, when Al-Taawoun won 3-1 at Riyadh, while Al Riyadh claimed a 1-0 home win in January 2025.

Head to Head

Al RiyadhDrawAl-Taawoun
1
2
2
Saudi Pro League
Al-Taawoun badge
Al-Taawoun
ALT
1
Al Riyadh badge
Al Riyadh
ALR
1
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Riyadh badge
Al Riyadh
ALR
1
Al-Taawoun badge
Al-Taawoun
ALT
3
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al-Taawoun badge
Al-Taawoun
ALT
3
Al Riyadh badge
Al Riyadh
ALR
2
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Riyadh badge
Al Riyadh
ALR
1
Al-Taawoun badge
Al-Taawoun
ALT
0
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Riyadh badge
Al Riyadh
ALR
0
Al-Taawoun badge
Al-Taawoun
ALT
0
FT
5Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5
#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Al HilalAl HilalHIL
7601235+1818
W
L
W
W
W
2
Al IttihadAl IttihadITT
7520126+617
W
W
W
D
W
3
Al Nassr FCAl Nassr FCALN
7511167+916
D
W
L
W
W
4
Al QadsiahAl QadsiahALQ
7511168+816
D
W
W
W
W
5
Neom SCNeom SCNEO
7502136+715
W
W
W
L
L
6
Al AhliAl AhliAHL
74031610+612
W
L
W
L
L
7
Al KholoodAl KholoodALK
73311210+212
L
W
D
W
D
8
Al DiriyahAl DiriyahDIR
732275+211
D
W
L
W
D
9
Al-EttifaqAl-EttifaqALI
73221111011
D
D
W
L
L
10
Al HazemAl HazemALH
722379-28
L
W
D
D
L
11
Al RiyadhAl RiyadhALR
7223816-88
W
D
L
W
D
12
Al-FayhaAl-FayhaALF
7133711-46
D
L
D
W
D
13
Al KhaleejAl KhaleejALK
7052310-75
D
D
L
L
D
14
Al ShababAl ShababALS
7043611-54
D
L
L
D
D
15
Al Fateh FCAl Fateh FCALF
7034411-73
L
L
D
D
D
16
Al-FaisalyAl-FaisalyAFS
7034513-83
L
D
D
L
D
17
Al-TaawounAl-TaawounALT
7034312-93
L
L
D
L
D
18
AbhaAbhaABH
7025513-82
D
L
L
L
D
AFC Champions League
Relegation

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