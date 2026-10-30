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AFC Champions League Elite
team-logoAl Ittihad
team-logoPakhtakor Tashkent
Book Al Ittihad vs Pakhtakor Tashkent Tickets
Nihal Abo Zaid
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How to get Al Ittihad vs Pakhtakor Tashkent tickets: AFC Champions League Elite prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets

Al Ittihad take on Pakhtakor Tashkent in the AFC Champions League Elite. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

The AFC Champions League Elite returns with a blockbuster Matchday 5 encounter as Saudi Arabian powerhouse Al Ittihad host Uzbek champions Pakhtakor at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah on Monday, November 23, 2026.

GOAL has all the essential information on schedules, ticketing platforms, and price tiers so you can secure tickets right now.

Al-Ittihad Club vs PakhtakorBuy now

When is Al Ittihad vs Pakhtakor Tashkent AFC Champions League Elite kick-off?

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AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 5

Where to buy Al Ittihad vs Pakhtakor tickets?

Tickets for Al Ittihad home matches are distributed officially through the club ticketing portal powered by Webook, accessible via the official Webook website and the Al Ittihad Tickets mobile application. Season ticket members receive priority booking windows, after which remaining single-match tickets go on general sale to the public.

If tickets sell out on the primary box office, secondary ticketing platforms provide alternative access. Secondary marketplace Ticombo is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out.

Step-by-step process to secure your seat:

  1. Visit the official Webook platform or open the Al Ittihad Tickets app.
  2. Search for Al Ittihad vs Pakhtakor under AFC Champions League Elite events.
  3. Select your preferred grandstand category and seat quantity.
  4. Complete your checkout details and complete payment in SAR.
  5. If primary allocations are exhausted, head directly to Ticombo to browse remaining fan resale options.
Al-Ittihad Club vs PakhtakorBuy now

How much are Al Ittihad vs Pakhtakor tickets?

Standard admission tickets on the official Webook ticketing platform start from 30 SAR for upper-tier behind-the-goal seating, with central lower-bowl categories ranging up to 150 SAR depending on category selection.

On the secondary market, prices on Ticombo start at approximately 1,340 SAR (around 357 USD) for shortside upper-tier seating, with prices climbing for longside lower-tier views as matchday approaches.

Al-Ittihad Club vs PakhtakorBuy now

Al Ittihad vs Pakhtakor Tashkent AFC Champions League Elite: Everything you need to know

Al Ittihad vs Pakhtakor Tashkent Form

Al Ittihad have recorded three wins, one draw, and one loss across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-2 win over Neftchi Fargona in the AFC Champions League Elite on October 26, and they also beat Al-Ettifaq 1-4 in the Saudi Pro League. Their two defeats came against Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC and Al Hilal, with the latter ending 3-2. Across those five matches, Ittihad scored ten goals and conceded eight, reflecting an attack-minded but defensively open side.

Pakhtakor Tashkent have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent fixture ended in a 1-0 defeat to Al Quwa Al Jawiya in the AFC Champions League Elite, and they also lost 1-3 to Neftchi Fargona in the Uzbek League. Their best result in the run was a 3-1 win over Bunyodkor Tashkent. Pakhtakor scored six goals and conceded six across the five games.

ITT

ITT - Form

HIL
L3-2
ALA
L1-2
ALI
W1-4
DIR
W2-0
NEF
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
PAT

PAT - Form

QUT
W3-1
ALQ
D1-1
NAN
D1-1
NEF
L1-3
ALQ
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Al Ittihad vs Pakhtakor Tashkent: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came on May 2, 2012, when Pakhtakor Tashkent hosted Al Ittihad in the AFC Champions League Elite and lost 1-2. Across the four recorded head-to-head matches, all played in the AFC Champions League Elite in 2009 and 2012, Al Ittihad won three and one match ended in a draw. Al Ittihad scored ten goals in those four meetings compared to three for Pakhtakor.

Head to Head

Al IttihadDrawPakhtakor Tashkent
3
1
0
AFC Champions League Elite
Pakhtakor Tashkent badge
Pakhtakor Tashkent
PAT
1
Al Ittihad badge
Al Ittihad
ITT
2
FT
AFC Champions League Elite
Al Ittihad badge
Al Ittihad
ITT
4
Pakhtakor Tashkent badge
Pakhtakor Tashkent
PAT
0
FT
AFC Champions League Elite
Al Ittihad badge
Al Ittihad
ITT
4
Pakhtakor Tashkent badge
Pakhtakor Tashkent
PAT
0
FT
AFC Champions League Elite
Pakhtakor Tashkent badge
Pakhtakor Tashkent
PAT
1
Al Ittihad badge
Al Ittihad
ITT
1
FT
11Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals3/4
Both teams scored2/4

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