How to get Abha vs Al Ittihad tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Abha take on Al Ittihad on Friday, October 30, 2026 at Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium in Abha.

Historically, Al-Ittihad holds the advantage in their recent head-to-head meetings, though Abha secured a notable 3-1 victory the last time they played at home. The game promises high stakes as Al-Ittihad aims to push higher up the standings against a determined Abha side playing in front of their home supporters.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Abha vs Al Ittihad, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Abha vs Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Abha vs Al Ittihad takes place at Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium in Abha, on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 12 30 Oct 2026 - 09:45 Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium

How to buy Abha vs Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming Abha vs Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League fixture, you have a few primary options depending on official platforms and ticket resale marketplaces:

1. Official League Platform (Webook)

The official ticketing partner for the Saudi Pro League is Webook.com. You can check their platform for direct primary ticket sales, where a significant portion of stadium seating is regulated at lower entry price points.

2. Club Channels

You can check the official team portals, such as the Al Ittihad ticketing portal or Abha Club's official channels, which direct fans to authorized match ticket releases.

3. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub . These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Saudi Pro League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Abha vs Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Saudi Pro League fixtures vary based on official face values versus secondary market resales:

1. Official Primary Platforms

Official League Rules & Minimums: Under Saudi Pro League regulations, ticket prices start as low as 10 SAR , with at least 30% of stadium seats capped at 30 SAR or less .

Standard & Premium Seating (Face Value): Regular general admission and side-stand tickets typically range from 50 SAR to 150 SAR , while premium or VIP hospitality seating packages can cost anywhere from 500 SAR to 1,500+ SAR .

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand starting anywhere from SAR 400+ , while premium seating, hospitality options, or high-demand sections can scale significantly higher.

Abha vs Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Abha vs Al Ittihad Form

Abha have taken two points from their last five Saudi Pro League matches, recording two draws and three defeats. Their most recent outing ended 0-0 against Al Diriyah, and they were beaten 2-1 by Al Nassr before that. Across the five matches, Abha scored five goals and conceded seven, with no wins in the run.

Al Ittihad have won three of their last five competitive matches, drawing the other two. Their most recent game was a 1-1 draw with Al-Shamal in the AFC Champions League Elite, but in the Saudi Pro League they beat Al-Faisaly 3-1 away and Al-Fayha 2-1. They also defeated Al Nassr 2-1 and drew 0-0 with Al Fateh across the five-match run.

Abha vs Al Ittihad: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in the Saudi Pro League on 3 May 2024, when Abha won 3-1 at home. Before that, Al Ittihad won 4-2 when the fixture was played at their ground in November 2023. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Al Ittihad have won three, Abha have won one, and one match ended in a draw, with Al Ittihad scoring 13 goals to Abha's six.