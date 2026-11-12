How to buy WWE Survivor Series: WarGames tickets: Dates, ticket prices & more

The highly anticipated WWE Survivor Series: WarGames returns with a massive premium live event on November 28, 2026. This year, the iconic Daikin Park in Houston, Texas, will host the brutal and unforgettable WarGames match format.

GOAL has all the essential information you need to catch the action live. Keep reading to find out how to secure your tickets right now so you do not miss out.

When is WWE Survivor Series: WarGames?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets Sat, Nov 28, 2026 Survivor Series: WarGames Daikin Park, Houston, USA Tickets

Where to buy WWE Survivor Series: WarGames tickets?

The best place to find tickets is directly through the official venue box office and primary ticketing partners like Ticketmaster. Tickets are typically released in phases. The pre sale phase is usually reserved for select fans, giving them the first opportunity to secure their seats. After this initial window, the general sale opens to the wider public.

StubHub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out. Exploring the secondary market allows you to find available seats for this massive wrestling event even when primary channels are exhausted.

How much are WWE Survivor Series: WarGames tickets?

Ticket prices for this premium live event vary depending on where you choose to sit inside Daikin Park. When buying directly from the official ticket provider, prices generally start at around $74 for seats in the upper deck sections, which are known for offering the most affordable way to watch the wrestling live.

If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like StubHub provide an alternative option for securing last-minute seats. Prices on the secondary market currently start at around $68.

Everything you need to know about WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

WWE Survivor Series is one of the biggest premium live events on the sports entertainment calendar. The addition of the WarGames match format has taken the excitement to a whole new level. Two rings are placed side by side and surrounded by a giant steel cage. Two teams of superstars enter the cage at timed intervals, and the match cannot end until every participant has entered the structure. Fans traveling to Houston can expect an unforgettable night filled with high flying action, dramatic storytelling, and brutal collisions inside Daikin Park.