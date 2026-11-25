The road to Brazil reaches its dramatic climax as the Women's World Cup 2027 Qualifiers enter their decisive European play-off round. Sixteen nations, including England, Sweden, Italy, and the Netherlands, are battling across two legs for the final seven direct spots at the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

With Spain, France, Germany, and Denmark already qualified from the league stage, the stakes have never been higher. From Wembley Stadium to Aviva Stadium, huge crowds are expected to pack Europe's biggest venues.

GOAL has all the latest fixture details, pricing, and tips to help you secure the cheapest tickets right now.

When are the Women's World Cup 2027 Qualifiers?

The second and final round of the European Women's World Cup 2027 Qualifiers takes place over two legs on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, and Saturday, December 5, 2026. Below is the complete schedule of upcoming fixtures, kick-off times (CET), and venues.

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets Dec 1, 2026, 17:00 CET Slovenia vs Netherlands Sportni park Domzale, Domzale Tickets Dec 1, 2026, 17:30 CET Finland vs Italy Helsinki Football Stadium, Helsinki Tickets Dec 1, 2026, 18:00 CET Ukraine vs England Pinatar Arena, San Pedro del Pinatar Tickets Dec 1, 2026, 18:00 CET Portugal vs Iceland Estadio D. Afonso Henriques, Guimaraes Tickets Dec 1, 2026, 18:00 CET Poland vs Republic of Ireland Polsat Plus Arena Gdansk, Gdansk Tickets Dec 1, 2026, 19:00 CET Switzerland vs Austria Stadion Wankdorf, Bern Tickets Dec 1, 2026, 20:15 CET Wales vs Norway Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff Tickets Dec 1, 2026, 20:25 CET Scotland vs Sweden The Marbill Coaches Stadium, Dumbarton Tickets Dec 5, 2026, 15:00 CET Iceland vs Portugal Laugardalsvollur, Reykjavik Tickets Dec 5, 2026, 16:00 CET Sweden vs Scotland Stockholm Arena, Stockholm Tickets Dec 5, 2026, 16:10 CET Austria vs Switzerland Franz-Horr-Stadion, Vienna Tickets Dec 5, 2026, 17:00 CET Norway vs Wales Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo Tickets Dec 5, 2026, 18:00 CET Republic of Ireland vs Poland Aviva Stadium, Dublin Tickets Dec 5, 2026, 18:00 CET Netherlands vs Slovenia Stadion Galgenwaard, Utrecht Tickets Dec 5, 2026, 18:30 CET England vs Ukraine Wembley Stadium, London Tickets Dec 5, 2026, 21:15 CET Italy vs Finland Stadio Erasmo Iacovone, Taranto Tickets

Where to buy Women's World Cup 2027 Qualifiers tickets?

Official tickets for the Women's World Cup 2027 Qualifiers are sold directly through the respective host national football associations and their primary ticketing partners, such as Wembley Stadium and Ticketmaster for England, the FAI for the Republic of Ireland, the FAW for Wales, and the Norwegian FA portal for Norway.

Priority pre-sale windows were initially made available to official supporters club members and early-bird registrants following the play-off draw. General sale is now open across all host portals, with digital mobile tickets and PDF passes issued ahead of matchday.

Because these decisive second-leg clashes attract massive demand, Ticombo is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out.

How much are Women's World Cup 2027 Qualifiers tickets?

Watching international women's football live remains one of the most affordable experiences in world sport, with face-value prices varying by host stadium and seating category.

England vs Ukraine (Wembley Stadium): Official adult general admission tickets start at around $19 and go up to $75 , while concession seats for under-16s, students, and seniors start from roughly $6 .

Official adult general admission tickets start at around and go up to , while concession seats for under-16s, students, and seniors start from roughly . Norway vs Wales (Ullevaal Stadion): Official adult tickets through the Norwegian FA start at approximately $18 , with children's tickets available for around $9 .

Official adult tickets through the Norwegian FA start at approximately , with children's tickets available for around . Other European Venues: Across host associations in Ireland, Poland, Sweden, and the Netherlands, standard general admission seats typically start between $15 and $25 depending on the stadium tier.

If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like Ticombo provide an alternative option for securing last-minute seats, with tickets currently starting from $35.

Everything you need to know about Women's World Cup 2027 Qualifiers

The 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil marks the first time the tournament will be hosted in South America, and Europe has 11 direct qualification spots plus one inter-confederation play-off berth up for grabs.

Following the Nations League-style qualifying league phase that ran from March to June 2026, four European heavyweights booked their flights to Brazil early by topping their League A groups: reigning world champions Spain, France, Germany, and Denmark.

The remaining contenders battled through Round 1 of the play-offs in October 2026, setting up eight blockbuster two-legged ties in Round 2. England cruised past Greece 8-1 on aggregate to set up a reunion with Ukraine, while the Republic of Ireland face Poland after the Polish side edged past Belgium in a dramatic penalty shootout.

There is an extra layer of drama in Round 2. While eight teams will win their ties on aggregate, only the seven highest-ranked winners based on the overall European Qualifiers league standings will qualify directly for Brazil 2027. The lowest-ranked play-off winner will advance to the FIFA inter-confederation play-offs in February 2027 for one final shot at the finals.