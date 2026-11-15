MIAMI -- As his first of two goals hit the back of the net, Christian Pulisic, all smiles, ran towards the crowd, and he was greeted by warmth. His parents, his brother, his sister, his nieces - all had come to the game. Much of his family lives in Florida. They weren't going to miss it, nor were they going to miss the hugs that came after he scored.

Moments later, Pulisic was celebrating again, but this time, he darted to the other corner. And, while the first goal gave Pulisic a chance to celebrate with family, it was the second that felt more like a homecoming. With one swing of the foot, Pulisic was well and truly back with the U.S. Men's National Team.

Saturday's 6-0 win over Haiti was his first game since the World Cup crashed to a halt. This summer was supposed to be a legacy-defining time for Pulisic, but he was never quite able to get out of first gear due to injury. The final vision of him at this home World Cup was him limping off, too hurt to help put an end to the eventual Belgium avalanche that buried the USMNT.

Two goals against Haiti in the CONCACAF Nations League won't erase that image for the outside world, but that wasn't what this was about for Pulisic. This game and this camp were about the simple things. Wearing that USMNT shirt. Spending time with his friends. More than anything, enjoying it all.

"It was just great to see everyone," Pulisic said after the game. "I'm just excited. It was great. It was a great performance from the team, and it's good to be back in the mix, scoring some goals and winning the game."

For much of Saturday's blowout, it looked like Pulisic's homecoming would be a relatively quiet one. Then, suddenly, it wasn't, as Pulisic started the USMNT barrage.