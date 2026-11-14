Winners and losers: Christian Pulisic bags a brace as Manchester United-bound Mauricio Pochettino begins USMNT farewell with 6-0 Haiti rout

MIAMI -- Are you sure you want to leave, Mauricio Pochettino? Why head to Manchester when the U.S. Men's National Team are having this much fun? Saturday's CONCACAF Nations League performance against Haiti made a pretty good case for sticking around.

The U.S. rolled to a 6-0 win, with returning stars Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun and Weston McKennie all finding the net. Pulisic scored twice, while Auston Trusty and Julian Hall also got on the scoresheet. Five goals came after halftime, four from the returning trio, as the U.S. built on the momentum of its four wins across September and October.

All of that even though the build-up to Saturday's game in Miami had nothing to do with Saturday's game in Miami. All eyes, from America to Manchester, were always on Pochettino, who said that he was going to see out these two games to leave on the right sort of note. A 6-0 first-leg win is more than right; it's ideal. And, even taking into account the opposition, this was among the more free-flowing stretches of USMNT soccer in this Poch era.

That era ends Tuesday, giving Pochettino one more game to savor before heading to Manchester. If the U.S. produce anything close to Saturday’s performance, he’ll get the send-off he wanted. Friday’s tears may return when it’s time to say goodbye, but another display like this would give him plenty to smile about, too.

GOAL breaks down the winners and losers of the USMNT's win...