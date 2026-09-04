Chloe Sarwie: Chelsea's ambitious teenager who can be the answer to the Lionesses long-standing left-back problem

Chelsea's pre-season tour of Australia and New Zealand was welcomed with much fanfare this summer, as supporters of the Blues came out to see the winners of six of the last seven Women's Super League titles in action. There were household names to marvel at, like Lucy Bronze and Lauren James, a home favourite, in Australia international Ellie Carpenter, plus new signings to get a glimpse of, as Katie McCabe and Giulia Dragoni pulled on the club's colours for the first time.

But pre-season is also a chance for fans to get a look at the top young talent pushing for more first team action. On this tour, Lola Brown, who just signed a new long-term contract with the club, got her opportunities, as did summer signing Nelly Las and Lexi Potter, the young midfielder who had some moments last season, most notably when she produced a match-winning strike against Brighton back in March.

Potter grabbed the headlines that day, but helping to close out the win was another Chelsea academy product, in 17-year-old left-back Chloe Sarwie. It was one of seven appearances the teenager made during the 2025-26 season, and she was given a good run-out in both of the Blues' games Down Under this summer, too, ahead of what she will hope is a campaign that features even more opportunities.

Standing out as one of the most talented and exciting prospects coming out of Chelsea's youth set-up, it's also worth noting that Sarwie plays a position of serious need to England and that she has already shone for the Young Lionesses all the way up to Under-23 level, despite still being so young.

So, who is this top teenage talent and how has she broken into the first team squad of one of the best teams in Europe already?