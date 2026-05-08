Once your World Cup 2026 match tickets are confirmed, you’ll have to start planning out your matchday itinerary. One key factor, of course, is how you are going to get to and from the stadium in a smooth and stress-free fashion to make the most of your World Cup experience.
Each of the 16 World Cup host cities spread across North America have their own unique transportation systems in place, and preparation will prove vital so that your special day runs without any unnecessary complications.
Let GOAL show you all the latest World Cup 2026 transport information, including what the best modes are to use at the various locations.
World Cup Parking and Transport: An Overview
|Host City / Stadium
|Parking Cost (Matchday)
|Primary Public Transport
|Transit Cost (Round-Trip)
|New York/NJ (MetLife)
|Zero on-site parking
|NJ Transit (Train)
|$105.00 (Capped)
|Los Angeles (SoFi)
|$300.00
|LA Metro + Shuttle
|$3.50
|Miami (Hard Rock)
|$175.00 - $250.00
|Brightline / Shuttle Bus
|$20.00+ / Free
|Boston (Gillette)
|$175.00
|MBTA Commuter Rail
|$80.00
|Dallas (AT&T)
|$125.00 - $175.00
|TRE + Shuttle Bus
|$12.00
|Philadelphia (Lincoln)
|$115.00 - $125.00
|Broad Street Line
|$0.00 (Free Post-Match)
|Kansas City (Arrowhead)
|$75.00 - $125.00
|Stadium Shuttle
|$15.00
|Houston (NRG)
|$99.00 - $125.00
|METRORail Red Line
|$2.50
|Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz)
|$99.00
|MARTA
|$5.00
|Seattle (Lumen Field)
|$125.00+
|Link Light Rail
|$6.50
|San Francisco (Levi's)
|$125.00+
|VTA Light Rail / BART
|$15.00 - $25.00
|Toronto (BMO Field)
|$80.00+ (Limited)
|GO Transit / TTC
|$7.00 - $15.00
|Vancouver (BC Place)
|$75.00+ (Limited)
|SkyTrain
|$6.50 - $10.00
|Mexico City (Azteca)
|Variable
|Metro / Tren Ligero
|10 Pesos ($0.60)
What parking is available at World Cup 2026 venues?
On-site parking at all 16 World Cup stadiums is extremely limited and must be handled with care to avoid being turned away at the security perimeter.
The No-Parking Zone: MetLife Stadium
For the matches at MetLife Stadium (including the July 19 Final), there is zero on-site spectator parking.
Fans driving to the Meadowlands must reserve off-site spaces at the American Dream Mall, where rates have surged to $225 per game, or utilize official park-and-ride shuttles.
Official Booking via JustPark
All parking must be pre-purchased through JustPark, FIFA’s official 2026 partner.
No on-site payments will be accepted at stadium gates.
Note that most passes are allocated in waves. You will likely receive your specific lot assignment and digital permit via email 7–10 days before kickoff.
Strict Eligibility Rules
- Ticket-Holders Only: Parking is restricted to match attendees. You must often show your mobile match ticket just to enter the stadium parking complex.
- Email Matching: You must use the same email address for JustPark that is linked to your official FIFA ticketing account. Discrepancies can lead to your reservation being automatically flagged or cancelled.
- Pricing: While some spots remain at $75, average prices for marquee fixtures have risen to $175 per vehicle.
Estimated World Cup 2026 parking costs by stadium are as follows:
|Stadium
|City
|Price (approx.)
|MetLife Stadium
|New York/NJ
|No on-site parking
|SoFi Stadium
|Los Angeles
|$250 - $300
|Gillette Stadium
|Boston
|$175
|Hard Rock Stadium
|Miami
|$175 - $200
|Lincoln Financial Field
|Philadelphia
|$115 - $125
|AT&T Stadium
|Dallas
|$75 - $125
|Arrowhead Stadium
|Kansas City
|$75 - $100
|NRG Stadium
|Houston
|$99 - $125
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium
|Atlanta
|$99
|Lumen Field
|Seattle
|$125+
|Levi's Stadium
|San Francisco
|$125+
NB: Prices for Canadian and Mexican venue parking (Toronto, Vancouver, Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey) have not yet been fully listed on the official portal, but rates are expected to follow similar high-demand ‘variable pricing’ models.
Parking fees are expected to increase as the tournament progresses from group stages to the knockout rounds.
How to use public transport during World Cup 2026?
While some World Cup matchgoers will be keen to drive and park up, many of the host cities are pushing ‘car-free’ plans with public transport or shuttle services recommended.
Transit Savings and Incentives
While some cities are offering incentives, others have streamlined their payment systems. In Seattle, fans can purchase a specialized $18 World Cup 3-Day Pass covering all regional transit.
Budget-friendly round-trips remain available in Atlanta ($5 via MARTA) and Los Angeles ($3.50 via LA Metro)..
Critical Pricing and Capacity Limits
Be prepared for high-demand surcharges. Following a recent price drop, NJ Transit round-trip tickets to MetLife Stadium are now $105 (down from $150).
These are capped at 40,000 per match, require pre-purchase via the NJ Transit app, and include a mandatory physical wristband for the return journey. In Miami, parking at Hard Rock Stadium has peaked at $249.99 for marquee fixtures.
Essential Matchday Logistics
- The Last Mile Walk: Ride-share hubs at stadiums like SoFi and AT&T are located in restricted zones, often requiring a 20–30 minute walk to the gates. Direct stadium drop-offs are prohibited on matchdays.
- Skip the Queues: Avoid ticket machine lines by pre-loading digital transit cards or apps, such as TAP (LA), Breeze (Atlanta), or myORCA (Seattle/Sound Transit).
Examples of World Cup 2026 host cities' primary transport modes and costs are shown below:
|Stadium
|City
|Transport Mode(s)
|Price
|MetLife Stadium
|New York/NJ
|NJ Transit Train / Shuttle Bus
|$150 / $80
|Gillette Stadium
|Boston
|Matchday Special Train / Host Com. Bus
|$80 / $95
|Lincoln Financial Field
|Philadelphia
|Broad Street Line
|$2.90 pre-match, free post-match)
|AT&T Stadium
|Dallas
|TRE + Shuttle Bus
|$6 ($0 for shuttle)
|Arrowhead Stadium
|Kansas City
|Stadium Shuttle
|$15
|Hard Rock Stadium
|Miami
|Brightline Train / Shuttle Bus
|$20.40+ / Free
|Levi's Stadium
|San Francisco
|VTA Light Rail / BART
|$11 - $22
|SoFi Stadium
|Los Angeles
|LA Metro
|$3.50
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium
|Atlanta
|MARTA
|$5
|NRG Stadium
|Houston
|MetroRail Red Line
|$3
|Lumen Field
|Seattle
|Link Light Rail / Sounder
|$3.25 to $5.75
|Toronto
|BMO Field
|TTC / GO Transit
|from $3.30
|Vancouver
|BC Place
|SkyTrain
|from $3.20
|Mexico Cities
|Multiple
|Metro / Local Bus
|5 pesos ($0.30)
Apps like Uber and Lyft (US/Canada) or DiDi (Mexico) will be available in certain locations for those looking to take taxis rideshare.
However, you should be aware that prices may surge immediately before and after matches and some stadiums will have restricted pick-up/drop-off areas.
How to buy last-minute World Cup 2026 match tickets?
- The Last-Minute Sales Phase is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.
- The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is also open. This platform is now the primary authorised destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.
- Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.
Where is the FIFA World Cup 2026?
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19, spanning 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.
104 matches will be played over 39 days across North America. Check out the cities and the stadiums that will be used as venues below:
|Country
|Stadium (City)
|Capacity
|Canada
|BC Place (Vancouver)
|48,821
|BMO Field (Toronto)
|45,000
|Mexico
|Estadio Azteca (Mexico City)
|83,000
|Estadio Akron (Guadalajara)
|44,330
|Estadio BBVA (Monterrey)
|50,113
|United States
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
|67,382
|Gillette Stadium (Foxborough)
|63,815
|AT&T Stadium (Dallas)
|70,122
|NRG Stadium (Houston)
|68,311
|Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City)
|67,513
|SoFi Stadium (Inglewood)
|69,650
|Hard Rock Stadium (Miami)
|64,091
|MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford)
|78,576
|Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)
|65,827
|Levi's Stadium (San Francisco)
|69,391
|Lumen Field (Seattle)
|65,123
What is the World Cup 2026 venue-by-venue schedule?
Back in June 2022, the sixteen FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities were announced (two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States).
|Venue
|Date
|Fixture (k.o time)
|Tickets
|Toronto, Canada (BMO Field)
|June 12
|Group B: Canada vs Bosnia & Herzegovina (3pm ET)
|Tickets
|June 17
|Group L: Ghana vs Panama (7pm ET)
|Tickets
|June 20
|Group E: Germany vs Ivory Coast (4pm ET)
|Tickets
|June 23
|Group L: Panama vs Croatia (7pm ET)
|Tickets
|June 26
|Group I: Senegal vs Iraq (3pm ET)
|Tickets
|July 2
|Round of 32: Group K runners-up vs Group L runners-up (7pm ET)
|Tickets
|Vancouver, Canada (BC Place)
|June 13
|Group D: Australia vs Turkiye (9pm PT)
|Tickets
|June 18
|Group B: Canada vs Qatar (3pm PT)
|Tickets
|June 21
|Group G: New Zealand vs Egypt (6pm PT)
|Tickets
|June 24
|Group B: Switzerland vs Canada (12pm PT)
|Tickets
|June 26
|Group G: New Zealand vs Belgium (8pm PT)
|Tickets
|July 2
|Round of 32: Group B winners vs Group E/F/G/I/J third place (8pm PT)
|Tickets
|July 7
|Round of 16: Match 85 winners vs Match 87 winners (1pm PT)
|Tickets
|Guadalajara, Mexico (Estadio Akron)
|June 11
|Group A: South Korea vs Czechia (8pm CST)
|Tickets
|June 18
|Group A: Mexico vs South Korea (7pm CST)
|Tickets
|June 23
|Group K: Colombia vs DR Congo (8pm CST)
|Tickets
|June 26
|Group H: Uruguay vs Spain (6pm CST)
|Tickets
|Mexico City, Mexico (Estadio Banorte)
|June 11
|Group A: Mexico vs South Africa (1pm CST)
|Tickets
|June 17
|Group K: Uzbekistan vs Colombia (8pm CST)
|Tickets
|June 24
|Group A: Czechia vs Mexico (7pm CST)
|Tickets
|June 30
|Round of 32: Group A winners vs Group C/E/F/H/I third place (7pm CST)
|Tickets
|July 5
|Round of 16: Match 79 winners vs Match 80 winners (6pm CST)
|Tickets
|Monterrey, Mexico (Estadio BBVA)
|June 14
|Group F: Sweden vs Tunisia (8pm CT)
|Tickets
|June 20
|Group F: Tunisia vs Japan (10pm CT)
|Tickets
|June 24
|Group A: South Africa vs South Korea (7pm CT)
|Tickets
|June 29
|Round of 32: Group F winners vs Group C runners-up (7pm CT)
|Tickets
|Atlanta, USA (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)
|June 15
|Group H: Spain vs Cape Verde (12pm ET)
|Tickets
|June 18
|Group A: UEFA Path D Winner vs South Africa (12pm ET)
|Tickets
|June 21
|Group H: Spain vs Saudi Arabia (12pm ET)
|Tickets
|June 24
|Group C: Morocco vs Haiti (6pm ET)
|Tickets
|June 27
|Group K: DR Congo vs Uzbekistan (7.30pm ET)
|Tickets
|July 1
|Round of 32: Group L winners vs Group E/H/I/J/K third place (12pm ET)
|Tickets
|July 7
|Round of 16: Match 86 winners vs Match 88 winners (12pm ET)
|Tickets
|July 15
|Semi-finals: Match 99 winners vs Match 100 winners (3pm ET)
|Tickets
|Foxborough, USA (Gillette Stadium)
|June 13
|Group C: Haiti vs Scotland (9pm ET)
|Tickets
|June 16
|Group I: FIFA Play-Off 2 Winner vs Norway (6pm ET)
|Tickets
|June 19
|Group C: Scotland vs Morocco (6pm ET)
|Tickets
|June 23
|Group L: England vs Ghana (4pm ET)
|Tickets
|June 26
|Group I: Norway vs France (3pm ET)
|Tickets
|June 29
|Round of 32: Group E winners vs Group A/B/C/D/F third place (4.30pm ET)
|Tickets
|July 9
|Quarter-finals: Match 89 winners vs Match 90 winners (4pm ET)
|Tickets
|Arlington, USA (AT&T Stadium)
|June 14
|Group F: Netherlands vs Japan (3pm CDT)
|Tickets
|June 17
|Group L: England vs Croatia (3pm CDT)
|Tickets
|June 22
|Group J: Argentina vs Austria (12pm CDT)
|Tickets
|June 25
|Group F: Japan vs Sweden (6pm CDT)
|Tickets
|June 27
|Group J: Jordan vs Argentina (9pm CDT)
|Tickets
|June 30
|Round of 32: Group E runners-up vs Group I runners-up (12pm CDT)
|Tickets
|July 3
|Round of 32: Group D runners-up vs Group G runners-up (1pm CDT)
|Tickets
|July 6
|Round of 16: Match 83 winners vs Match 84 winners (2pm CDT)
|Tickets
|July 14
|Semi-finals: Match 97 winners vs Match 98 winners (2pm CDT)
|Tickets
|Houston, USA (NRG Stadium)
|June 14
|Group E: Germany vs Curacao (12pm CDT)
|Tickets
|June 17
|Group K: Portugal vs DR Congo (12pm CDT)
|Tickets
|June 20
|Group A: Netherlands vs Sweden (12pm CDT)
|Tickets
|June 23
|Group K: Portugal vs Uzbekistan (12pm CDT)
|Tickets
|June 26
|Group H: Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia (7pm CDT)
|Tickets
|June 29
|Round of 32: Group C winners vs Group F runners-up (12pm CDT)
|Tickets
|July 4
|Round of 16: Match 73 winners vs Match 75 winners (12pm CDT)
|Tickets
|Kansas City, USA (Arrowhead Stadium)
|June 16
|Group J: Argentina vs Algeria (7pm CT)
|Tickets
|June 20
|Group E: Ecuador vs Curacao (6pm CT)
|Tickets
|June 25
|Group F: Tunisia vs Netherlands (5pm CT)
|Tickets
|June 27
|Group J: Algeria vs Austria (8pm CT)
|Tickets
|July 3
|Round of 32: Group K winners vs Group D/E/I/J/L third place (7.30pm CT)
|Tickets
|July 11
|Quarter-finals: Match 95 winners vs Match 96 winners (7pm CT)
|Tickets
|Los Angeles, USA (SoFi Stadium)
|June 12
|Group D: USA vs Paraguay (6pm PT)
|Tickets
|June 15
|Group G: Iran vs New Zealand (6pm PT
|Tickets
|June 18
|Group B: Switzerland vs Bosnia-Herzegovina (12pm PT)
|Tickets
|June 21
|Group G: Belgium vs Iran (12pm PT)
|Tickets
|June 25
|Group D: Turkiye vs USA (7pm PT)
|Tickets
|June 28
|Round of 32: Group A runners-up vs Group B runners-up (12pm PT)
|Tickets
|July 2
|Round of 32: Group H winners vs Group J runners-up (12pm PT)
|Tickets
|July 10
|Quarter-finals: Match 93 winners vs Match 94 winners (12pm PT)
|Tickets
|Miami, USA (Hard Rock Stadium)
|June 15
|Group H: Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay (6pm ET)
|Tickets
|June 21
|Group H: Uruguay vs Cape Verde (6pm ET)
|Tickets
|June 24
|Group C: Scotland vs Brazil (6pm ET)
|Tickets
|June 27
|Group K: Colombia vs Portugal (7.30pm ET)
|Tickets
|July 3
|Round of 32: Group J winners vs Group H runners-up (6pm ET)
|Tickets
|July 11
|Quarter-finals: Match 91 winners vs Match 92 winners (5pm ET)
|Tickets
|July 18
|Third place play-off: Match 101 losers vs Match 102 losers (5pm ET)
|Tickets
|New Jersey, USA (MetLife Stadium)
|June 13
|Group C: Brazil vs Morocco (6pm ET)
|Tickets
|June 16
|Group I: France vs Senegal (3pm ET)
|Tickets
|June 22
|Group I: Norway vs Senegal (8pm ET)
|Tickets
|June 25
|Group E: Ecuador vs Germany (4pm ET)
|Tickets
|June 27
|Group L: Panama vs England (5pm ET)
|Tickets
|June 30
|Round of 32: Group I winners vs Group C/D/F/G/H third place (5pm ET)
|Tickets
|July 5
|Round of 16: Match 76 winners vs Match 78 winners (4pm ET)
|Tickets
|July 19
|Final: Match 101 winners vs Match 102 winners (3pm ET)
|Tickets
|Philadelphia, USA (Lincoln Financial Field)
|June 14
|Group E: Ivory Coast vs Ecuador (7pm ET)
|Tickets
|June 19
|Group C: Brazil vs Haiti (9pm ET)
|Tickets
|June 22
|Group I: France vs Iraq (5pm ET)
|Tickets
|June 25
|Group E: Curacao vs Ivory Coast (4pm ET)
|Tickets
|June 27
|Group L: Croatia vs Ghana (5pm ET)
|Tickets
|July 4
|Round of 16: Match 74 winners vs Match 77 winners (5pm ET)
|Tickets
|Santa Clara, USA (Levi's Stadium)
|June 13
|Group B: Qatar vs Switzerland (12pm PT)
|Tickets
|June 16
|Group J: Austria vs Jordan (9pm PT)
|Tickets
|June 19
|Group D: Turkiye vs Paraguay (9pm PT)
|Tickets
|June 22
|Group J: Jordan vs Algeria (8pm PT)
|Tickets
|June 25
|Group D: Paraguay vs Australia (7pm PT)
|Tickets
|July 1
|Round of 32: Group D winners vs Group B/E/F/I/J third place (5pm PT)
|Tickets
|Seattle, USA (Lumen Field)
|June 15
|Group G: Belgium vs Egypt (12pm PT)
|Tickets
|June 19
|Group D: USA vs Australia (12pm PT)
|Tickets
|June 24
|Group B: Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Qatar (12pm PT)
|Tickets
|June 26
|Group G: Egypt vs Iran (8pm PT)
|Tickets
|July 1
|Round of 32: Group G winners vs Group A/E/H/I/J third place (1pm PT)
|Tickets
|July 6
|Round of 16: Match 81 winners vs Match 82 winners (5pm PT)
|Tickets