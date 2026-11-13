Where to watch live stream Saudi Pro League soccer

It hasn't taken the Saudi Pro League very long to rise to global prominence.

Aided by the purchase of the ageless Cristiano Ronaldo, the league has huge ambitions for growth, not just across the Middle East but also the wider international soccer scene.

Here, GOAL equips you with all you need to know about how to watch the upcoming Saudi Pro League.

Where to watch Saudi Pro League in the UK

GOAL.com and the Goal Front Three YouTube channel broadcasts Saudi Pro League games live and for free in the United Kingdom, Ireland and other selected markets, including Belgium, Canada and the Nordic countries.

An exclusive partnership between GOAL, Recast and the Saudi Pro League enables us to broadcast live games from the league.

Knowledgeable hosts Youssef Othman and Amn Gheloum will lead the Goal Front Three broadcasts, with the backing of regional expert Yalla Goal.

There will be exciting build-up and storylines provided to the matches, and plenty of details on the players both local and international lighting up one of world football's leading leagues.

In addition to the live game broadcasts, you can find post-match reaction, clips and watch-a-longs shared on Goal Front Three's social media account across popular platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

Where to watch Saudi Pro League worldwide

Saudi Pro League viewership continues to grow year on year. Information on where you can watch live Saudi Pro League games outside of the United Kingdom can be found in the table below.

Country / Region Broadcaster Middle East and North Africa / Gulf Cooperation Council Thmanyah India FanCode Latin America FOX Sports United States FOX Deportes, FOX Soccer Plus

If you are abroad and wanting to watch the latest Saudi Pro League game on your streaming service of choice, you can do so bypassing geoblocked content using a Virtual Private Network.

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports

Where to buy the Saudi Pro League kits

For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official Saudi Pro League kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com - your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.