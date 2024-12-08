+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Sheffield United FC v Sunderland AFC - Sky Bet ChampionshipGetty Images Sport
Championship
team-logo
The Hawthorns
team-logo
WATCH ON SKY SPORTS
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's West Brom vs Sheffield United Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

ChampionshipWest BromwichSheffield UnitedWest Bromwich vs Sheffield United

How to watch the Championship match between West Brom and Sheffield United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sheffield United can top the Championship standings table when they face West Brom at The Hawthorns on Sunday.

The fixture will conclude matchday 19 of the second-tier competition of English football, with the mid-table hosts plagued by draws amidst their 10-game unbeaten streak (W1 D9).

The Albion are coming off a 1-1 draw at Preston North End, while SUFC look to register a third straight league win after back-to-win victories against Oxford United and Sunderland.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch West Brom vs Sheffield United online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports+Watch here

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Championship match between West Brom and Sheffield United will be available to watch on Sky Sports.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

West Brom vs Sheffield United kick-off time

crest
Championship - Championship
The Hawthorns

The Championship match between West Brom and Sheffield United will be played at The Hawthorns in West Bromwich, England.

It will kick off at 3 pm GMT on Sunday, December 8, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

West Brom team news

Midfielder Alex Mowatt is a booking away from suspension but should feature in the XI.

Defensive duo Semi Ajayi and Paddy McNair remain sidelined through injury, but the hosts are boosted by the return of Kyle Bartley.

Meanwhile, forward Daryl Dike is ruled out with an ACL injury, while Ousmane Diakite is a doubt.

Sheffield United team news

Anel Ahmedhodzic will serve the final of his three-match suspension for his red card at Coventry last month, while Harry Souttar will be suspended after picking two yellow cards in the Sunderland win last weekend.

Captain Jack Robinson will continue to fill in for Ahmedhodzic, alongside Alfie Gilchrist in his makeshift role at centre-back on account of Souttar's absence.

Form

WBA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

SHU
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

WBA

Last 5 matches

SHU

2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

5

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
0/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement