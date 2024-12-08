How to watch today's West Brom vs Sheffield United Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between West Brom and Sheffield United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sheffield United can top the Championship standings table when they face West Brom at The Hawthorns on Sunday.

The fixture will conclude matchday 19 of the second-tier competition of English football, with the mid-table hosts plagued by draws amidst their 10-game unbeaten streak (W1 D9).

The Albion are coming off a 1-1 draw at Preston North End, while SUFC look to register a third straight league win after back-to-win victories against Oxford United and Sunderland.

How to watch West Brom vs Sheffield United online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Championship match between West Brom and Sheffield United will be available to watch on Sky Sports.

West Brom vs Sheffield United kick-off time

Championship - Championship The Hawthorns

The Championship match between West Brom and Sheffield United will be played at The Hawthorns in West Bromwich, England.

It will kick off at 3 pm GMT on Sunday, December 8, in the UK.

Team news & squads

West Brom team news

Midfielder Alex Mowatt is a booking away from suspension but should feature in the XI.

Defensive duo Semi Ajayi and Paddy McNair remain sidelined through injury, but the hosts are boosted by the return of Kyle Bartley.

Meanwhile, forward Daryl Dike is ruled out with an ACL injury, while Ousmane Diakite is a doubt.

Sheffield United team news

Anel Ahmedhodzic will serve the final of his three-match suspension for his red card at Coventry last month, while Harry Souttar will be suspended after picking two yellow cards in the Sunderland win last weekend.

Captain Jack Robinson will continue to fill in for Ahmedhodzic, alongside Alfie Gilchrist in his makeshift role at centre-back on account of Souttar's absence.

