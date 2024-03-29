Watford vs Leeds United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Watford and Leeds United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Through the international break to the Easter weekend, Leeds United can continue leading the Championship standings table as they travel to Vicarage Road to take on Watford on Friday.

Both sides are coming off wins in their previous league games, as Daniel Farke's men defeated Millwall 2-0 while the Hornets picked up a 1-0 win at Birmingham City.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Watford vs Leeds United kick-off time & stadium

Date: March 29, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm GMT Venue: Vicarage Road

The Championship match between Watford and Leeds United will be played at Vicarage Road in Watford, England.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Friday, March 29, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Watford vs Leeds United online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Championship match between Watford and Leeds United will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Watford team news

Wesley Hoedt picked up his 10th booking of the season in the Birmingham win, so the defender faces a two-match ban, with Jeremy Ngakia out with a knee injury.

Watford interim Tom Cleverly will also not be able to call upon the services of Kwadwo Baah on account of a hamstring problem, after the goalkeeper's Burton Albion loan deal was cut short early, while Ken Sema remains a doubt.

Meanwhile, Jamal Lewis and Ryan Andrews withdrew from international duty but are likely to shake off their knocks.

Watford possible XI: Bachmann; Andrews, Porteous, Pollock, Morris; Kayembe, Dele-Bashiru; Asprilla, Kone, Chakvetadze; Dennis.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bachmann, Hamer Defenders: Porteous, Sierralta, Pollock, Lewis, Morris, Andrews Midfielders: Kayembe, Livermore, Kone, Dele-Bashiru, Sema, Asprilla, Chakvetadze Forwards: Bayo, Rajovic, Ince, Dennis, Martins

Leeds United team news

Farke has a few concerns to deal with amid remaining without the injured duo of Pascal Struijk and Stuart Dallas.

Jamie Shackleton, Connor Roberts and Junior Firpo may need once-overs ahead of kick-off, while Georginio Rutter may have to undergo hernia surgery.

So Joel Piroe can line up as Rutter's replacement, just behind Patrick Bamford.

Leeds United possible XI: Meslier; Gray, Ampadu, Rodon, Byram; Gruev, Kamara; Gnonto, Piroe, Summerville; Bamford.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meslier, Klaesson, Darlow Defenders: Rodon, Cresswell, Cooper, Firpo, Byram, Roberts Midfielders: Ampadu, Gruev, Gray, Kamara, James, Anthony, Summerville, Shackleton Forwards: Piroe, Bamford, Gnoto, Gelhardt, Joseph, Perkins

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Watford and Leeds United across all competitions.

Date Match Competition September 23, 2023 Leeds United 3-0 Watford Championship April 9, 2022 Watford 0-3 Leeds United Premier League October 2, 2021 Leeds United 1-0 Watford Premier League February 20, 2016 Watford 1-0 Leeds United FA Cup February 28, 2015 Leeds United 2-3 Watford Championship

