How to watch and live stream the Champions League

The Champions League is back for another blockbuster 2025-26 season, and you don't want to miss any of the action. You'll get to start from some of the best sides across England, Italy, Spain, France and more for some amazing European football action.

Paris Saint-Germain finally broke their Champions League hoodoo by beating Inter Milan 5-0 in the final last year, to lift their first ever trophy. Luis Enrique added other major managerial credentials to his portfolio after winning the treble with his team. Next, they'll be on the defence though as they look to retain their title - can they go back-to-back?

If that has enticed you to keep up on what will no doubt be an exciting season of European football, then look no further, as GOAL equips everything you need to know about how to watch upcoming Champions League games.

Upcoming Champions League fixtures on TV schedule

🇬🇧 How to watch the Champions League in the UK

Champions League coverage is split across TNT Sports and Amazon Prime.

You can subscribe to TNT Sports for £30.99a month, which will give you the best Champions League football coverage and then some. It allows you to stream on four devices simultaneously and is a rolling contract that you can cancel at any time. The four main TNT Sports channels offer several live sports options, besides football, including rugby, the Olympics, cricket, and exclusive access to popular US sports such as UFC.

Some games will also be shown live on Prime Video, which costs £8.99 a month for a standalone subscription. The package includes other benefits too for Amazon, including free delivery, Prime Music and of course Prime Video, which has a catalogue of amazing movies and television shows. A free 30-day trial is also available fot new members.

🌏 Where to watch the Champions League worldwide

Country Broadcaster 🇬🇧 United Kingdom TNT Sports / Amazon Prime 🇺🇸 United States Paramount+ 🇨🇦 Canada DAZN 🇦🇺 Australia Stan Sports 🇳🇿 New Zealand DAZN 🇮🇳 India Sony 🌍 MENA beIN Sports 🌎 South America ESPN / Fubo

If you're abroad and want to watch the latest Champions League game, you can access streaming services ordinarily geo-blocked to a specific location using a Virtual Private Network. We recommend NordVPN if you're unsure which VPN to choose, but you can also check out our in-depth VPN guide to find the one that's best for you.

🎟️ Champions League tickets

For fans seeking tickets to sold-out games or specific fixtures, StubHub offers a reliable resale platform. StubHub provides a wide selection of Champions League tickets for all price points, ensuring fans can find seats for matches across the UK. All tickets on StubHub are backed by a 100% guarantee, offering peace of mind for buyers.

👕 How to buy Champions League kits

For fans looking to show their support in style, Pro: Direct offers an extensive range of official Champions League kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Pro: Direct - your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.