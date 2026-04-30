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Where to watch Morocco in the 2026 FIFA World Cup today? TV travel guide, free streams, VPNs, eSIMs

TV Guide & Streaming

Anticipation is building as the Atlas Lions prepare to make their mark in a competitive Group C, where they are slated to square off against a determined trio of challengers: Brazil, Haiti, and Scotland.


Worldwide 2026 FIFA World Cup broadcasters

🌍 Country / Region

📺 Broadcaster

🇦🇫 Afghanistan

ATN

🇦🇱 Albania

TV Klan

🇩🇿 Algeria

ENTV

🇦🇩 Andorra

RTVE | M6 | DAZN

🇦🇷 Argentina

Telefe | TV Pública

🇦🇺 Australia

SBS

🇦🇹 Austria

ORF | ServusTV

🇦🇿 Azerbaijan

İTV

🇧🇪 Belgium

VRT | RTBF

🇧🇴 Bolivia

Red Uno | Unitel | Entel | Tigo Sports

🇧🇦 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Arena Sport

🇧🇷 Brazil

Grupo Globo | CazéTV | SBT/N Sports

🇧🇬 Bulgaria

BNT

🇰🇭 Cambodia

Hang Meas

🇨🇦 Canada

Bell Media

🇨🇱 Chile

Chilevisión

🇨🇳 China

CMG

🇨🇴 Colombia

Caracol Televisión | Canal RCN | Win Sports

🇨🇷 Costa Rica

Teletica | Tigo Sports

🇭🇷 Croatia

HRT

🇨🇾 Cyprus

Sigma TV

🇨🇿 Czechia

ČT | TV Nova

🇩🇰 Denmark

DR | TV2

🇪🇨 Ecuador

Teleamazonas

🇸🇻 El Salvador

TCS | Tigo Sports

🇪🇪 Estonia

TV3

🇫🇯 Fiji

FBC

🇫🇮 Finland

Yle | MTV3

🇫🇷 France

M6 | beIN Sports

🇩🇪 Germany

ARD | ZDF | Magenta Sport

🇬🇷 Greece

ERT

🇬🇹 Guatemala

Albavisión | Tigo Sports

🇭🇳 Honduras

Televicentro | Tigo Sports

🇭🇰 Hong Kong

PCCW

🇭🇺 Hungary

MTVA

🇮🇸 Iceland

RÚV

🇮🇩 Indonesia

TVRI | RRI

🇮🇷 Iran

IRIB TV3

🇮🇪 Ireland

RTÉ

🇮🇱 Israel

KAN | Charlton

🇮🇹 Italy

RAI | DAZN

🇯🇵 Japan

NHK | Nippon TV | Fuji TV | DAZN

🇰🇿 Kazakhstan

QAZTRK

🇽🇰 Kosovo

RTK | TV Vala | Arena Sport

🇰🇬 Kyrgyzstan

KTRK

🇱🇻 Latvia

TV3 Latvia

🇱🇮 Liechtenstein

SRG SSR

🇱🇹 Lithuania

TV3 Lithuania

🇱🇺 Luxembourg

VRT | RTBF

🇲🇴 Macau

TDM

🇲🇻 Maldives

Medianet

🇲🇹 Malta

PBS

🇲🇺 Mauritius

MBC

🇲🇽 Mexico

TelevisaUnivision | TV Azteca

🌎 Middle East and North Africa

beIN Sports

🇲🇳 Mongolia

EduTV | National Television | Suld TV | MNB | mobihome VOO

🇲🇪 Montenegro

Arena Sport | RTCG

🇳🇵 Nepal

Acepro Media | Prime TV

🇳🇱 Netherlands

NOS

🇳🇿 New Zealand

TVNZ

🇳🇮 Nicaragua

Grupo Ratensa | Tigo Sports

🇲🇰 North Macedonia

Arena Sport

🇳🇴 Norway

NRK | TV2

🇵🇦 Panama

Medcom | TVN Media | Tigo Sports

🇵🇾 Paraguay

Trece | GEN TV | Tigo Sports

🇵🇪 Peru

América Televisión

🇵🇭 Philippines

Aleph Group

🇵🇱 Poland

TVP

🇵🇹 Portugal

Sport TV | LiveModeTV

🇷🇴 Romania

Antena

🇷🇺 Russia

Match TV

🇸🇲 San Marino

RAI | DAZN

🇷🇸 Serbia

RTS | Arena Sport

🇸🇬 Singapore

Mediacorp

🇸🇰 Slovakia

STVR | TV JOJ

🇸🇮 Slovenia

Arena Sport

🇿🇦 South Africa

SABC | SportyTV

🌏 South America

DSports | Disney+

🇰🇷 South Korea

JTBC | KBS | NAVER Sports | CHZZK

🇪🇸 Spain

RTVE | Mediapro | DAZN

🌍 Sub-Saharan Africa

New World TV | SuperSport

🇸🇪 Sweden

SVT | TV4

🇨🇭 Switzerland

SRG SSR

🇹🇼 Taiwan

ELTA | EBC | TTV

🇹🇯 Tajikistan

Varzish TV | TV Football

🇹🇱 Timor-Leste

ETO

🇹🇷 Türkiye

TRT

🇹🇲 uTurkmenistan

Turkmenistan Sport

🇺🇦 Ukraine

MEGOGO

🇬🇧 United Kingdom

BBC | ITV

🇺🇸 United States

Fox Sports (English) | Telemundo (Spanish)

🇺🇾 Uruguay

Canal 5 | Antel TV

🇺🇿 Uzbekistan

Zo'r TV

🇻🇪 Venezuela

Televen

🇻🇳 Vietnam

VTV


Bypass geo-restrictions with ExpressVPNSign up now

Read more: Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 kits: Home, away, release dates & prices

What broadcaster is showing FIFA World Cup football in Morocco?

Fans looking to catch every moment of the Atlas Lions’ quest for glory can tune in to live coverage on beIN Sports and SNRT.

Best VPNs and free streams to watch Morocco at the 2026 FIFA World Cup


Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39

To watch the Morocco National Team, you essentially want to "virtually" relocate yourself to a country that offers a free or preferred broadcast. Here is how to do it:

  1. Choose a High-Speed VPN: Top recommendations for 2026 include ExpressVPN, NordVPN and Surfshark
  2. Install the App: Download the VPN software onto your device (Laptop, Phone, or Smart TV)
  3. Connect to a Strategic Server
  4. Open the Streaming Service: Navigate to the broadcaster's website or app.
  5. Start the Match: Search for "FIFA World Cup" and enjoy the Morocco game live!

The Traveler's Choice: Streaming with Saily eSIM

Saily is a travel eSIM service (developed by the experts at Nord Security) that allows you to download a digital data plan directly to your phone. It is particularly useful for the 2026 World Cup because it ensures you have the high-speed bandwidth required for a lag-free 4K or HD live stream.

  1. Download the App: Get the Saily app from the App Store or Google Play.
  2. Pick Your Plan: Select the country you are in (e.g., the United States for the tournament) and choose a data package. For heavy streaming of 90-minute matches, a 10GB or 20GB plan is recommended.
  3. Install the eSIM: Follow the one-tap installation guide in the app. No physical SIM card or "paperclip" is required.
  4. Activate & Stream: Once you land or need data, activate the plan. You can then open your streaming app and watch the game using a dedicated, high-speed mobile connection.


Stream every World Cup match live on mobileGet Saily today!


Frequently asked questions

Morocco has been drawn into Group C for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where they will face off against Brazil, Haiti, and Scotland.

Morocco’s opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Brazil is scheduled for 14 June.

Achraf Hakimi is the team's undisputed star and primary defensive leader, bringing world-class pace and elite offensive contributions from the right-back position. Yassine Bounou remains a vital presence in goal, offering veteran shot-stopping reliability and the high-pressure experience gained from his historic heroics during the previous tournament. Brahim Díaz provides a new layer of technical flair to the midfield, known for his creative vision and ability to unlock compact defenses with his agility and quality on the ball. Sofyan Amrabat acts as the team's relentless defensive anchor, adept at controlling the tempo and shielding the backline with his physical presence and tactical discipline. Bilal El Khannouss offers a spark of youthful dynamism, utilising his playmaking skills and energy to drive the attack forward from the center of the park. Rounding out the squad are impactful contributors like Nayef Aguerd, whose composure and aerial strength solidify the defence, and Youssef En-Nesyri, who continues to lead the line with his physical dominance and clinical finishing.

 

 

 

Morocco’s group stage matches will kick off in the late evening for their opening games against Brazil and Scotland, followed by another late-evening start for their final group encounter against Haiti.

The primary TV broadcasters with the rights to show the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Morocco are beIN Sports, which holds the exclusive rights for the Middle East and North Africa region, and the national broadcaster SNRT.

Morocco has qualified for the FIFA World Cup seven times, with the 2026 tournament marking the nation's seventh appearance and its first time qualifying for three consecutive editions of the global competition.

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