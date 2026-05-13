Where to watch Manchester City vs Manchester United FA Youth Cup Final: TV channel, live stream, kick-off time, team news

Detail Information Date Thursday May 14 2026 Kick-off time 19:00 BST Venue Joie Stadum, Manchester





A Manchester derby awaits in the 2025-26 FA Youth Cup final, as Man City's Under-18s lock horns with cross-city rivals Man Utd at the Joie Stadium.

For viewers in the United Kingdom, the FA Youth Cup final will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate.

Fans can also live stream the Manchester derby online via the HBO Max app and website, which is the premium streaming home for TNT Sports in the UK.

You can add HBO Max as a channel to your existing Amazon Prime Video subscription here.

FA Youth Cup Final Preview

Oliver Reiss’s Manchester City side booked their place in a third successive final in impressive fashion. They overturned an early deficit to secure a 4-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers in the semi-finals, courtesy of goals from Ryan McAidoo, Teddie Lamb, Reigan Heskey, and Oliver Tevenan.

Manchester United, on the other hand, were forced to dig deep in their semi-final against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford. A dramatic extra-time winner from highly-rated teenage prospect Chido Obi sealed a 2-1 victory for United, setting up this mouthwatering all-Manchester tie.

The build-up to the final has not been without controversy. The match is being held at City's Joie Stadium, home to their elite development squad and women's team, rather than the Etihad due to Premier League scheduling and ongoing construction of the North Stand. The decision has sparked a row, with United having reportedly offered to host the fixture in front of a larger crowd at Old Trafford.

Regardless of the off-pitch noise, Thursday night promises to be a thrilling, high-stakes showcase of the city's brightest emerging talents.



