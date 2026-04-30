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Celine Abrahams

Where to watch Haiti in the 2026 FIFA World Cup today? TV travel guide, free streams, VPNs, eSIMs

TV Guide & Streaming

Excitement is reaching a fever pitch as the Haitian national team readies itself for a historic run in a formidable Group C, where they will test their mettle against a high-calibre set of opponents including Brazil, Morocco, and Scotland.


Worldwide 2026 FIFA World Cup broadcasters

🌍 Country / Region

📺 Broadcaster

🇦🇫 Afghanistan

ATN

🇦🇱 Albania

TV Klan

🇩🇿 Algeria

ENTV

🇦🇩 Andorra

RTVE | M6 | DAZN

🇦🇷 Argentina

Telefe | TV Pública

🇦🇺 Australia

SBS

🇦🇹 Austria

ORF | ServusTV

🇦🇿 Azerbaijan

İTV

🇧🇪 Belgium

VRT | RTBF

🇧🇴 Bolivia

Red Uno | Unitel | Entel | Tigo Sports

🇧🇦 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Arena Sport

🇧🇷 Brazil

Grupo Globo | CazéTV | SBT/N Sports

🇧🇬 Bulgaria

BNT

🇰🇭 Cambodia

Hang Meas

🇨🇦 Canada

Bell Media

🇨🇱 Chile

Chilevisión

🇨🇳 China

CMG

🇨🇴 Colombia

Caracol Televisión | Canal RCN | Win Sports

🇨🇷 Costa Rica

Teletica | Tigo Sports

🇭🇷 Croatia

HRT

🇨🇾 Cyprus

Sigma TV

🇨🇿 Czechia

ČT | TV Nova

🇩🇰 Denmark

DR | TV2

🇪🇨 Ecuador

Teleamazonas

🇸🇻 El Salvador

TCS | Tigo Sports

🇪🇪 Estonia

TV3

🇫🇯 Fiji

FBC

🇫🇮 Finland

Yle | MTV3

🇫🇷 France

M6 | beIN Sports

🇩🇪 Germany

ARD | ZDF | Magenta Sport

🇬🇷 Greece

ERT

🇬🇹 Guatemala

Albavisión | Tigo Sports

🇭🇳 Honduras

Televicentro | Tigo Sports

🇭🇰 Hong Kong

PCCW

🇭🇺 Hungary

MTVA

🇮🇸 Iceland

RÚV

🇮🇩 Indonesia

TVRI | RRI

🇮🇷 Iran

IRIB TV3

🇮🇪 Ireland

RTÉ

🇮🇱 Israel

KAN | Charlton

🇮🇹 Italy

RAI | DAZN

🇯🇵 Japan

NHK | Nippon TV | Fuji TV | DAZN

🇰🇿 Kazakhstan

QAZTRK

🇽🇰 Kosovo

RTK | TV Vala | Arena Sport

🇰🇬 Kyrgyzstan

KTRK

🇱🇻 Latvia

TV3 Latvia

🇱🇮 Liechtenstein

SRG SSR

🇱🇹 Lithuania

TV3 Lithuania

🇱🇺 Luxembourg

VRT | RTBF

🇲🇴 Macau

TDM

🇲🇻 Maldives

Medianet

🇲🇹 Malta

PBS

🇲🇺 Mauritius

MBC

🇲🇽 Mexico

TelevisaUnivision | TV Azteca

🌎 Middle East and North Africa

beIN Sports

🇲🇳 Mongolia

EduTV | National Television | Suld TV | MNB | mobihome VOO

🇲🇪 Montenegro

Arena Sport | RTCG

🇳🇵 Nepal

Acepro Media | Prime TV

🇳🇱 Netherlands

NOS

🇳🇿 New Zealand

TVNZ

🇳🇮 Nicaragua

Grupo Ratensa | Tigo Sports

🇲🇰 North Macedonia

Arena Sport

🇳🇴 Norway

NRK | TV2

🇵🇦 Panama

Medcom | TVN Media | Tigo Sports

🇵🇾 Paraguay

Trece | GEN TV | Tigo Sports

🇵🇪 Peru

América Televisión

🇵🇭 Philippines

Aleph Group

🇵🇱 Poland

TVP

🇵🇹 Portugal

Sport TV | LiveModeTV

🇷🇴 Romania

Antena

🇷🇺 Russia

Match TV

🇸🇲 San Marino

RAI | DAZN

🇷🇸 Serbia

RTS | Arena Sport

🇸🇬 Singapore

Mediacorp

🇸🇰 Slovakia

STVR | TV JOJ

🇸🇮 Slovenia

Arena Sport

🇿🇦 South Africa

SABC | SportyTV

🌏 South America

DSports | Disney+

🇰🇷 South Korea

JTBC | KBS | NAVER Sports | CHZZK

🇪🇸 Spain

RTVE | Mediapro | DAZN

🌍 Sub-Saharan Africa

New World TV | SuperSport

🇸🇪 Sweden

SVT | TV4

🇨🇭 Switzerland

SRG SSR

🇹🇼 Taiwan

ELTA | EBC | TTV

🇹🇯 Tajikistan

Varzish TV | TV Football

🇹🇱 Timor-Leste

ETO

🇹🇷 Türkiye

TRT

🇹🇲 uTurkmenistan

Turkmenistan Sport

🇺🇦 Ukraine

MEGOGO

🇬🇧 United Kingdom

BBC | ITV

🇺🇸 United States

Fox Sports (English) | Telemundo (Spanish)

🇺🇾 Uruguay

Canal 5 | Antel TV

🇺🇿 Uzbekistan

Zo'r TV

🇻🇪 Venezuela

Televen

🇻🇳 Vietnam

VTV


Bypass geo-restrictions with ExpressVPNSign up now

Read more: How to get FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets: Guide to Last Minute Sales Phase, qualified teams, fixtures & more

What broadcaster is showing FIFA World Cup football in Haiti?

Fans looking to catch every moment of Les Grenadiers’ quest for glory can tune in to live coverage on Tele Haiti and Canal+ Haiti.

Best VPNs and free streams to watch Haiti at the 2026 FIFA World Cup


Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39

To watch the Haiti National Team, you essentially want to "virtually" relocate yourself to a country that offers a free or preferred broadcast. Here is how to do it:

  1. Choose a High-Speed VPN: Top recommendations for 2026 include ExpressVPN, NordVPN and Surfshark
  2. Install the App: Download the VPN software onto your device (Laptop, Phone, or Smart TV)
  3. Connect to a Strategic Server
  4. Open the Streaming Service: Navigate to the broadcaster's website or app.
  5. Start the Match: Search for "FIFA World Cup" and enjoy the Haiti game live!

The Traveler's Choice: Streaming with Saily eSIM

Saily is a travel eSIM service (developed by the experts at Nord Security) that allows you to download a digital data plan directly to your phone. It is particularly useful for the 2026 World Cup because it ensures you have the high-speed bandwidth required for a lag-free 4K or HD live stream.

  1. Download the App: Get the Saily app from the App Store or Google Play.
  2. Pick Your Plan: Select the country you are in (e.g., the United States for the tournament) and choose a data package. For heavy streaming of 90-minute matches, a 10GB or 20GB plan is recommended.
  3. Install the eSIM: Follow the one-tap installation guide in the app. No physical SIM card or "paperclip" is required.
  4. Activate & Stream: Once you land or need data, activate the plan. You can then open your streaming app and watch the game using a dedicated, high-speed mobile connection.


Stream every World Cup match live on mobileGet Saily today!


Frequently asked questions

Haiti has been drawn into Group C for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where they will face off against Brazil, Morocco, and Scotland.

Haiti’s opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Scotland is scheduled for Sunday, 14 June.

Duckens Nazon is the nation's leading all-time goalscorer and a clinical veteran whose composure in front of the net will be essential for capitalising on limited scoring opportunities. Frantzdy Pierrot provides a dominant aerial presence and physical strength as a centre-forward, often acting as a focal point for the attack in high-stakes matches. Jean-Ricner Bellegarde brings high-level European experience from the Premier League to the midfield, offering a mix of technical ball progression and tactical awareness. Danley Jean Jacques serves as a dynamic presence in the centre of the park, known for his goal-scoring contributions during the qualifying campaign and his reliable defensive work rate. Wilson Isidor adds a fresh attacking threat to the squad with his pace and versatility, having recently committed his international future to the team ahead of the tournament. On the defensive end, Ricardo Adé remains a crucial leader and a physically imposing centre-back who organizes the backline with veteran authority. Finally, long-standing captain Johny Placide provides experienced shot-stopping and a steadying presence as the team's last line of defence.

Haiti's group stage fixtures are all scheduled for late-evening kick-offs, with their first two matches against Scotland and Brazil starting in the mid-to-late evening and their final game against Morocco beginning in the early evening.

The official TV broadcasters carrying the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Haiti are Tele Haiti and Canal+ Haiti.

Haiti has qualified for the FIFA World Cup twice, with the 2026 tournament marking their second appearance following their debut in 1974.

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