Live broadcast of Celtic matches

Celtic Football Club, a professional soccer team based in Glasgow, Scotland, boasts a storied history and a passionate global fanbase. Founded in 1887, the club has been a dominant force in Scottish football, competing in the top-tier Scottish Premiership.

Known for their iconic green and white hoops, Celtic has achieved remarkable success, including a record 55 Scottish league championships and a historic European Cup win in 1967, becoming the first British team to lift the prestigious trophy. Their rivalry with Rangers, known as "The Old Firm," is one of football's most intense and heated derbies.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch Celtic’s next soccer game here in the UK.

Where to watch Celtic for free

Here in the UK, Scottish Premiership games featuring Celtic are broadcast live on Sky Sports.

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What's at stake in Celtic vs Hearts?

The Scottish Premiership is going to the wire in 2025-26. It's winner-takes-all this Saturday, with Hearts needing a win or a draw to secure their first league crown since the 1959-60 season. Only a win will do for Celtic. If they do that, they'll claim their fifth consecutive crown. If Hearts win the title, they'll become the first team outside of the Old Firm (Celtic and Rangers) to win the Scottish top flight since Alex Ferguson’s Aberdeen in 1984/85—snapping a 40-year duopoly.

What if you're outside the UK for a key Celtic game?

If you're out of the country and you would like to watch the latest Celtic games by accessing your favoured, now geo-blocked streaming provider, you can do so by accessing it via a Virtual Private Network (VPN).