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Getafe vs Brighton: Kick-off time

Conference League - Game Week 3 5 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Coliseum

Getafe and Brighton kick off on 05.11.2026 at 21:00.

Watch Getafe vs Brighton live today: Who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Watch Getafe vs Brighton live on RTL+ via its streaming service.

Topics of the week: What has been happening at Getafe and Brighton?

Getafe have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five competitive matches. Most recently, they beat FC Sevilla 3-1 in the league. Before that came a heavy 4-0 defeat against Athletic Bilbao and a 5-2 loss to FC Lugano in the Conference League. Bordalás' team scored eleven goals and conceded twelve across those five matches.

Three wins in their last five competitive matches have put Brighton in strong form. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win against Manchester City in the Premier League, following an emphatic 5-0 victory over Crystal Palace. They also lost 2-0 to Liverpool and drew 0-0 with FK Jablonec in the Conference League. Across those five matches, Brighton scored eight goals and conceded four.

Getafe vs Brighton: Line-ups

Getafe vs Brighton: Form

Getafe vs Brighton: Head-to-head record

Getafe vs Brighton: The tables