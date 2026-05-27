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Real Betis Balompie v Chelsea FC - UEFA Conference League Final 2025Getty Images Sport
James Freemantle

Where to watch and live stream UEFA Conference League football

TV Guide & Streaming
Conference League

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Europa Conference League football live on UK TV.



UEFA Conference League UK TV broadcasts and rights

The UEFA Europa Conference League knockout stages are reaching a fever pitch, and for fans in the United Kingdom, TNT Sports remains the exclusive home for every single match. Whether you are following a specific club's quest for silverware or tuning in for the "Goal Show" whip-around coverage, all live broadcasts are hosted across the TNT Sports network. For those watching via cable or satellite, marquee fixtures are typically found on TNT Sports 1 or TNT Sports 2, with additional matches available via the red button.

Stream Europa Conference League Football Sign up here

For fans seeking a free way to catch up on the action, the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel typically uploads comprehensive highlights of every match shortly after the final whistle. While the BBC now hosts a Wednesday night highlights show for the Europa Conference League, highlights remain primarily within the TNT Sports ecosystem. This ensures that whether you’re watching live at 8:00 PM GMT or catching up the next morning, you won’t miss a moment.

How to watch the UEFA Conference League from anywhere

If you are travelling abroad or living in a region without a local broadcaster, you may find that your usual streaming services, like Paramount+ in the U.S. or TNT Sports in the UK, are geo-blocked. The most reliable way to bypass these restrictions and maintain access to your account is by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming live sports

Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39

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