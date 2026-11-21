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Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has cast significant doubt over his long-term future at Anfield, admitting he has no idea where he will be playing next season. The veteran defender is entering the final months of his current deal and has yet to agree to an extension with the Merseyside giants.

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Van Dijk addresses uncertain Anfield future

Van Dijk has admitted that his legendary stint at Liverpool could be reaching its conclusion as he approaches the end of his contract this summer. The 35-year-old, who has established himself as one of the greatest defenders in the club's history, remains a vital cog in the Reds' backline but confirmed that no decision has been made regarding his next move. While he believes he still has plenty to offer at the highest level, the lack of a new deal has sparked fears among the Anfield faithful that their skipper is preparing for a departure.

"The main thing for me is that I feel good and I'm looking after myself and I still have many more years in my opinion," the Dutchman explained to Sky Sports. "Whatever's going to happen after this season, we'll see. At this moment of time, if anyone says that or put out that they know what I'm going to do next season, it's untrue because at this moment of time, speaking to you, I've got no idea either. But I'm relaxed with it because if you know me, I only focus on what I can control and that's at the moment the Manchester United game."

An emotional goodbye on the horizon?

If an agreement cannot be reached between the player and the club, the upcoming summer window will mark the end of an era that saw Liverpool win every major trophy available. Van Dijk arrived at the club in 2018 and has since become the cornerstone of their modern success, winning two Premier League titles and the Champions League. He acknowledged that leaving the club after nearly ten years would be a deeply poignant moment for himself and his loved ones.

"But it's been an incredible journey, almost 10 years this summer and it's been a big part of my life and I'll forever be grateful for anything that happened over those years. If it's getting extended, we'll see then. If not, then I'm going to say goodbyes in the summer," Van Dijk added. When questioned about the emotional weight of a potential exit, he noted: "Well, yeah, probably for me the most and the family because it's been an incredible time. But I don't look too far in the future and that's been, in my opinion, also a little bit of a success. I won't change it now either. Whatever happens, happens. Let's see."

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Praise for rising star Jeremy Jacquet

While his own future remains in the balance, Van Dijk has been instrumental in mentoring the next generation of Liverpool talent. He has struck up a particularly impressive defensive partnership with 21-year-old Jeremy Jacquet, who has emerged as a regular starter this term. The veteran captain has been quick to praise the maturity of his young colleague, noting that the two have worked tirelessly to understand each other's styles on the training ground and during matches.

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"He's been outstanding so far I must say," Van Dijk remarked regarding his partner. "Very young but he plays like a very mature player. He's still 21, he's still going to get so much better and that's a good thing. Obviously, I speak to him a lot during the game but after the game and training and certain moments as well where I feel like I can help him. As a centre-back partnership, you have to be able to understand what your qualities and what your flaws are at times and then complement each other on those things. You only get there by playing games."

Building a lasting defensive foundation

The synergy between the experienced captain and the young prospect has been a highlight of Liverpool's campaign so far. Van Dijk believes that their mutual support is the key to their consistency, though he warned that Jacquet must remain grounded despite the growing praise coming his way. The captain is keen to ensure that the youngster maintains his high standards even when faced with the inevitable dip in form that comes with a developing career.

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"It's been good because he's helping me, I help him and that's how it should be. I must say I'm impressed with how we started and now it's down to him to keep that level, keep that consistency, stay calm because you can easily get carried away because there's a lot of plaudits coming his way and rightly so. But I know how it can work when you have maybe one lesser game or not up to the standard that you have. He just has to keep going, keep staying important and be fit and then things will be working out pretty well," the captain concluded.