Turkiye FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, full fixture list, dates, kick-off times

Turkiye FIFA World Cup 2026 TV broadcasts

To watch local broadcasts of Turkiye's World Cup campaign from abroad, you can use a Virtual Private Network (VPN). Simply use your VPN to connect to a Turkish server and stream the action live. All of Turkiye's games will be shown on the free-to-air national broadcaster TRT (via TRT 1 or the Tabiistreaming platform).

Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 on TV in Turkiye?

In Türkiye, the official and exclusive broadcasting rights for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup are held entirely by the national public broadcaster, Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT).

Here is exactly how you can catch the action:

📺 Free-to-Air Television

TRT 1 & TRT Spor: As the national public service broadcaster, TRT will provide complete live coverage across its flagship free-to-air channels. You can catch the competition's biggest fixtures, including all of the Crescent-Stars' highly anticipated matches and the World Cup Final, completely free without needing a paid subscription via standard satellite or digital terrestrial television.

📱 Digital & Free Streaming

Tabii & TRT İzle: For comprehensive digital access, the entire tournament will be available to stream completely free for viewers inside the country. Fans can watch all 104 live match feeds, catch up on on-demand highlights, and view expert studio analysis on mobile, tablet, or smart TV devices using TRT's official digital streaming platform, Tabii, as well as the TRT İzle app.



