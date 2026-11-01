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Yosua Arya

Jose Mourinho addresses Trent Alexander-Arnold exit rumours as Real Madrid star struggles for minutes

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Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has dismissed suggestions that Trent Alexander-Arnold could leave the club due to a lack of playing time. The Portuguese boss insists the England international remains a crucial part of his squad despite fierce competition for places.

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Mourinho dismisses transfer speculation

Mourinho has poured cold water on rumours suggesting Alexander-Arnold could push for a transfer away from the Santiago Bernabeu. The England defender has struggled for consistent minutes, sparking speculation over his long-term future.

Mourinho recently opted to deploy midfielder Federico Valverde in the right-sided defensive role. This tactical shift pushed both Alexander-Arnold and fellow full-back Denzel Dumfries down the pecking order. However, the Portuguese coach insists that the situation is firmly under control. He remains confident that neither player will request a move away from the Spanish capital.

Tactical decisions over individual feelings

The decision to sideline two recognised full-backs in favour of Valverde was a difficult one for Mourinho to make. The manager openly admitted his frustration at having to leave talented players out of his starting line-up.

"To begin with, it hurts me," Mourinho explained to the press. "I don't like giving bad feelings to players, I prefer them to feel good. When you build a squad with two players per position and end up playing a third, it's not something I appreciate.

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"But there are things more important than these feelings, things that matter more for the team at a given moment. I felt we needed to change our midfield and play Fede in that position. It was a decision made for the team, not based on individual players."

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Players accept the manager's decision

Despite the obvious disappointment of missing out on a starting berth, both Alexander-Arnold and Dumfries have reacted professionally. Mourinho revealed that he held clear discussions with the pair to explain his tactical reasoning.

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"Trent and Dumfries accepted my explanations well," he continued. "They understood that this choice was made in the interest of the collective and was not aimed at anyone. Against Barcelona, circumstances meant that Dumfries played and Trent also had a few minutes."

Valverde to be rested next match

The congested fixture list means rotation is inevitable for Loss Blancos, and opportunities will soon present themselves. Mourinho confirmed that Valverde will drop out of the starting line-up for their next match against Racing Santander, opening the door for either Alexander-Arnold or Dumfries to step up.

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"Tomorrow, Valverde will not start. It will be one of the other two," the manager stated.

Starting his career as an intern at GOAL Indonesia in early 2021, Yosua was promoted to journalist that same year and has consistently written, focusing primarily on English and European football.

Covering the 2023 U-17 World Cup in Indonesia was one of his most memorable experiences. At the tournament, Yosua had the opportunity to meet and interview young talents who are now starting to shine at the elite level: Marc Guiu, Franco Mastantuono, and Claudio Echeverri.