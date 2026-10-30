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Liverpool v Chelsea - Carabao Cup Fourth RoundGetty Images Sport
Abdelmawgood Samir
Translated by

Liverpool plan stunning deal from Real Madrid

Real Madrid
T. Alexander-Arnold
Premier League
LaLiga
Liverpool
Spain
England

Will it happen?

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Liverpool want their former defender Trent Alexander-Arnold back. The English club have opened talks with the player's agents to explore a return to Anfield in the winter window, with his Real Madrid appearances drying up and manager Jose Mourinho leaving him out of his first-choice side.

According to Spanish radio station "SER Deportivos", Liverpool have already contacted the full-back's representatives and are weighing up a loan move next January, seizing on his difficult situation at the Spanish club, where he no longer features regularly.

At 28, Alexander-Arnold has endured a torrid spell since his move to Real Madrid. He has started only 4 of a possible 13 matches and slipped to third choice at right-back, behind Federico Valverde and recent arrival Denzel Dumfries of the Netherlands.

Mourinho turned to Valverde at right-back even for the clash with Barcelona, which Real Madrid won 2-1. That decision laid bare how far the English defender has fallen in the Portuguese's plans, for all the hopes that greeted his arrival.

Next matches
SAN

SAN

LaLiga

01 Nov 2026

RMA

RMA

LIV

LIV

Premier League

01 Nov 2026

ARS

ARS

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City have all been linked with Alexander-Arnold in the past, yet sources close to the player have dismissed reports that he is pushing to leave Real Madrid.

His wages loom as one of the biggest hurdles to any deal. He earns around 16.7 million euros a year, and there is also his close bond with compatriot Jude Bellingham to consider. Reports suggest Real Madrid have no wish to do anything that could unsettle the England midfielder or disrupt his career at the club.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are grappling with a crisis at right-back. Conor Bradley is only just back from knee surgery and Jeremie Frimpong remains sidelined with a muscular injury. That has pushed the club to keep tabs on their former player, who left Anfield in controversial circumstances.

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