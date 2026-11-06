'He had good matches' - Thomas Tuchel reveals exact reason behind Jobe Bellingham’s shock England call-up

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Thomas Tuchel has sent shockwaves through the England camp by handing a maiden senior call-up to Jobe Bellingham for the upcoming Nations League fixtures. The Borussia Dortmund starlet joins his brother Jude in a squad that notably lacks Chelsea talisman Cole Palmer, as the German head coach begins to stamp his authority on the Three Lions' selection process.

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Bundesliga form earns Three Lions call-up

Tuchel has opted for a fresh look in his latest England squad, headlined by the inclusion of 21-year-old Bellingham. The Dortmund midfielder has been rewarded for his consistent performances in the Bundesliga, with the Three Lions boss pointing to a long-term scouting process involving the head coach of the England under-21s, Lee Carsley. The move paves the way for the Bellingham brothers to potentially become the first siblings to represent England since Gary and Phil Neville.

Speaking on the decision to bring the younger Bellingham into the senior fold, Tuchel highlighted the endorsements he received from the youth setup. "Lee Carsley has been talking highly about Jobe for weeks and months, that he deserves it if there is a spot and a possibility to join and to make an impression in the first team," Tuchel said, as quoted by The Telegraph. "He had good matches and is on a good run of form with Dortmund so he deserves to be with us."

Tuchel identifies Bellingham's unique profile

Tuchel has offered an intriguing tactical breakdown of Jobe's profile, making it clear the new arrival will provide a distinctly different dynamic to that of his superstar brother. Rather than expecting a carbon copy of his sibling's attacking exploits, the manager was quick to underline the newcomer's balance, commanding frame, and retention skills in the middle of the park.

"He is a more defensive player than his brother. Good on the ball, good physique, big body, technical player who can keep possession. It is up to him now. We only have Tuesday and Wednesday to prepare and it will be difficult because [in the last camp] we developed some new patterns, some new behaviours. It will be hard [for him to pick that up in two days] but it is up to him. He is excited, happy and eager to impress which is the best foundation to have a good camp," the manager explained.

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Palmer overlooked despite Chelsea form

The manager has dropped a major selection bombshell in his latest England squad, with Palmer emerging as the headline casualty of the German tactician’s ruthless cull. While Jobe celebrated a milestone inclusion on the roster, the Chelsea talisman was shockingly frozen out altogether despite continuing his electric, standout form at Stamford Bridge this season.

Next matches ENG UEFA Nations League A 14:45 CRO

Palmer’s high-profile snub appears to be direct fallout from his decision to withdraw from the previous international break citing load management. Tuchel has sent an uncompromising message across the Three Lions setup, drawing a firm line in the sand by rewarding loyalty over reputation and sticking with the core group that forged what he hailed as an "extraordinary" dressing-room atmosphere during the last camp.

Nations League hurdles against Croatia and Spain

Tuchel’s England are gearing up for a blockbuster international window as they look to build on the soaring momentum generated from their opening camp of the season. The Three Lions are set to welcome Croatia under the Wembley arch on November 12 before jetting off to Madrid three days later for a heavyweight clash against the reigning world champions Spain. Riding a wave of optimism, Tuchel’s side will view this high-profile double-header as a prime opportunity to lay down a genuine marker against elite opposition. This will be a celebratory occasion for captain Harry Kane, who is set to be honoured for winning the Ballon d’Or and earning a record-breaking 126th cap.