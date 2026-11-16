Thomas Tuchel slams 'double punishment' after Elliot Anderson red card in England's heroic win over Spain

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Thomas Tuchel has hit out at the decision to send off Elliot Anderson during England’s dramatic 3-2 victory over Spain on Sunday night. Despite the numerical disadvantage, the Three Lions produced a sensational performance to end the world champions' incredible 43-game unbeaten streak.

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Red card sparks late Madrid drama

England seized control in Madrid by storming into a 3-0 lead before a pivotal second-half decision threatened to derail their night. Man City summer signing Anderson was shown a straight red card for fouling Lamine Yamal and denying a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Spain converted the resulting penalty and struck a second goal to set up a tense finale. Forced to defend with 10 men for the final half-hour, the Three Lions weathered relentless late pressure to secure the win and clinch top spot in their Nations League group.

Tuchel questions 'double punishment' call

Speaking after the match, Tuchel expressed frustration over the combined penalty and dismissal, comparing the exhausting finale to England's previous 10-man triumph at Mexico's Azteca Stadium.

"For me, the red card was more like the Azteca reloaded," Tuchel said. "Against this team half an hour feels like two hours. Full of quality. You can see the second goal coming and it's a long, long time to overcome it. That's the way it is.

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"We showed that without the red card, we had a clear win. Brilliant performance overall. We were the better team. We put out a fantastic performance from start to finish. The red card and the penalty is always a big decision - and I need to understand why it's a double punishment.

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"Then it was a long, long 30 minutes - but I don't want to focus on that. There was so, so many positive things about the result after 60 minutes. It was well deserved."

Statement victory halts Spain's historic run

Beyond the officiating controversy, ending Spain's 43-game unbeaten run on home soil represents a landmark achievement for Tuchel's side. The England boss hailed his players' tactical discipline and bravery prior to the red card.

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"We got it [the statement win]," Tuchel added. "We got it deserved. That's even more important. We were focused on our performance and our attitude, that's what we did. Cannot praise the team high enough.

"You need a complete performance and we knew it. We brought everything to the table. We were brave on the ball, we were patient off the ball, hungry in the opponent's half, patient in our half, we closed the gaps.

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“We were there. A fantastic team performance from a spirit-wise, energy-wise. In terms of football quality, it was at the highest level."

Midfielder Declan Rice echoed his manager's pride, insisting England could have scored more had they kept 11 players on the pitch: "The red card changes the course of the game as it could have been a couple more [England goals] if I'm being honest.

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"If we don't go down to 10, we get more of the ball, we start to see them jump more, more space. Then you start to see tackles flying like we saw in the second half. 10 men for half an hour. To win it 3-2 against that team, unbeaten in 43, is a massive thing."

Three Lions build momentum at top of group

Having secured first place in their Nations League group, England move forward with significant confidence after proving they can outplay the world champions in their own backyard. Tuchel will now aim to carry high-level quality performance displayed during the opening hour in Madrid into the next phase of his tenure.