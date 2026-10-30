‘This team finds a way!’ - Thierry Henry sends defiant message to Arsenal critics ahead of high-stakes Liverpool showdown

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Thierry Henry insists Arsenal can overcome their recent Anfield struggles when they travel to face Liverpool in the Premier League this weekend. The legendary striker believes Mikel Arteta's side have proven their resilience this season and can secure a crucial away victory despite recent injury setbacks.

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Arsenal face crucial Anfield test

Arsenal face a massive Premier League test this weekend as they travel to Merseyside to take on Liverpool. The highly-anticipated fixture arrives after title rivals Manchester City secured a comfortable victory at Anfield earlier this month.

However, club legend Henry remains completely unconcerned by what other teams have achieved at the famous stadium. He believes Arsenal must focus entirely on their own domestic journey and ignore the outside noise. The Gunners suffered a frustrating defeat in this exact fixture last year following an outstanding Dominik Szoboszlai free-kick. They will now aim to rewrite the script and claim a vital three points on the road.

Henry dismisses City comparisons

The pressure is undoubtedly on Arsenal to match the lofty standard set by City. Yet, Henry insists that comparing results across different venues is a pointless exercise in top-flight football.

"I never used to look at the league like that as a player," Henry explained in an interview with Betway. "City didn’t win at Villa this season, and Arsenal did. Arsenal lost at Villa last year. You can also mention that we won at Brighton last year and didn’t this year.

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"You can look at history and see that some teams struggle at certain grounds, like Tottenham at Chelsea until last weekend, but then you break the ice and it’s all good. Last year we lost at Anfield, Szoboszlai scored an outstanding free kick, so let’s see what happens this time."

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Finding a way to win

Arsenal have demonstrated remarkable tactical resilience in recent weeks. They have navigated a tricky period without key attacking personnel, yet they consistently manage to grind out important results when it matters most.

"We played a lot of games without Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz, but still managed to find a way," Henry added. "Look at who scored the other day – Konsa and Gabriel. This team finds a way to win games.

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"After the defeat against Brighton, I said we have to see if that game would be a heavy one for the Arsenal players. They reacted well, and I thought the approach to the game against Bayern Munich was very good, trying to be on the ball, put pressure on and play through the lines.

"Let’s see what happens away from home against a Liverpool team who are looking a bit better, especially against Brighton. I thought that was going to be a challenge for them, but fair play, they are playing well."

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Liverpool pose a major threat

The Gunners must now finalise their preparations for a fiercely competitive encounter. Liverpool have found consistent form, having recently secured an impressive league victory over Brighton and eliminated Chelsea from the Carabao Cup to boost their own confidence.