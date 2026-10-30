Liverpool vs Arsenal Premier League preview

Premier League - Game Week 9 1 Nov 2026 - 11:30 Anfield

Liverpool vs Arsenal kicks off on Sunday, 1 November at 15:30 EST and 19:30 GMT.

Fortress Anfield awaits the champions

After a relatively patchy start to the season under Andoni Iraola, Liverpool are one of the most in-form sides in England right now. Including a penalty shootout win over Chelsea in the EFL Cup, the Reds have won five matches on the bounce, scoring 15 times in the process. Something has to give here with the hosts on a run of three consecutive wins at Anfield, and Arteta's visitors winning five of their last six EPL away matches.

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Gunners test title credentials at Anfield

Premier League champions Arsenal have started the season in fine form, winning eight of nine matches. The only blemish was a 3-0 defeat at Brighton before the most recent international break, but they've responded in superb fashion, winning three EPL matches on the bounce against Leeds, Nottingham Forest and Everton. It's not been all perfect though, with a 2-2 draw at Bayern Munich in the Champions League, and a shock defeat to fourth-tier Fleetwood Town in the EFL Cup. A red card for teenager Max Dowman in that penalty shootout defeat means the talented 16-year-old misses three domestic matches, starting with this one. The Gunners haven't won a Premier League match at Anfield since 2012, a winless streak of 13 visits.

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Key stats & injury news

Arsenal are winless in a Premier League match at Anfield since September 2012.

Mikel Arteta's champions are without a win in four meetings with Liverpool, although three of those ended all square.

Liverpool are missing injured duo Víctor Muñoz and Dominik Szoboszlai, while the Gunners must cope without Bukayo Saka, William Saliba and the suspended Dowman.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record