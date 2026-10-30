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Premier League
team-logoLiverpool
Anfield
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James Freemantle
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Liverpool vs Arsenal Premier League preview: All you need to know

TV Guide & Streaming
Liverpool vs Arsenal
Liverpool
Arsenal
Premier League
M. Arteta
M. Dowman

Comprehensive match preview of Liverpool vs Arsenal in the Premier League at Anfield. The Gunners are overdue a win at this venue, but can they put that right?

Liverpool vs Arsenal Premier League preview

crest
Premier League - Game Week 9
Anfield

Liverpool vs Arsenal kicks off on Sunday, 1 November at 15:30 EST and 19:30 GMT.

Fortress Anfield awaits the champions

After a relatively patchy start to the season under Andoni Iraola, Liverpool are one of the most in-form sides in England right now. Including a penalty shootout win over Chelsea in the EFL Cup, the Reds have won five matches on the bounce, scoring 15 times in the process. Something has to give here with the hosts on a run of three consecutive wins at Anfield, and Arteta's visitors winning five of their last six EPL away matches.

FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-BRIGHTONGetty Images

Gunners test title credentials at Anfield

Premier League champions Arsenal have started the season in fine form, winning eight of nine matches. The only blemish was a 3-0 defeat at Brighton before the most recent international break, but they've responded in superb fashion, winning three EPL matches on the bounce against Leeds, Nottingham Forest and Everton. It's not been all perfect though, with a 2-2 draw at Bayern Munich in the Champions League, and a shock defeat to fourth-tier Fleetwood Town in the EFL Cup. A red card for teenager Max Dowman in that penalty shootout defeat means the talented 16-year-old misses three domestic matches, starting with this one. The Gunners haven't won a Premier League match at Anfield since 2012, a winless streak of 13 visits.

Arsenal FC v Everton - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images

Key stats & injury news

  • Arsenal are winless in a Premier League match at Anfield since September 2012.
  • Mikel Arteta's champions are without a win in four meetings with Liverpool, although three of those ended all square.
  • Liverpool are missing injured duo Víctor Muñoz and Dominik Szoboszlai, while the Gunners must cope without Bukayo Saka, William Saliba and the suspended Dowman.

Team news & squads

Liverpool vs Arsenal Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
Formation
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
4-2-3-1
A. BeckerA. BeckerM. KerkezM. KerkezR. AraujoR. AraujoJ. JacquetJ. JacquetV. van DijkV. van DijkC. GakpoC. GakpoA. Mac AllisterA. Mac AllisterR. GravenberchR. GravenberchF. WirtzF. WirtzB. BarcolaB. BarcolaA. IsakA. IsakD. RayaD. RayaE. KonsaE. KonsaGabrielGabrielM. Lewis-SkellyM. Lewis-SkellyB. WhiteB. WhiteE. EzeE. EzeK. HavertzK. HavertzM. MerinoM. MerinoM. ZubimendiM. ZubimendiM. OedegaardM. OedegaardV. GyoekeresV. Gyoekeres
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
4-2-3-1
Liverpool

Starting XI

Arsenal

Manager

  • A. Iraola
  • M. Arteta

Form

LIV

LIV - Form

LAS
W3-6
BRE
W1-2
VIL
W4-3
BHA
W2-0
CHE
W1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
ARS

ARS - Form

LIL
W3-0
NFO
W0-1
FCB
D2-2
EVE
W2-0
FLE
L1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

LiverpoolDrawArsenal
2
3
0
Premier League
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
0
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
0
FT
Premier League
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
1
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
0
FT
Premier League
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
2
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
2
FT
Premier League
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
2
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
2
FT
Club Friendlies
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
2
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
1
FT
7Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
8701209+1121
L
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
8701135+821
W
W
W
L
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
8512237+1616
L
W
W
W
W
4
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
8431118+315
W
W
L
W
D
5
ChelseaChelseaCHE
84131715+213
L
W
W
L
D
6
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
8251149+511
D
L
D
W
D
7
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
825196+311
D
D
L
D
W
8
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
83231214-211
W
L
L
W
L
9
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
8323912-311
W
W
D
W
L
10
Hull CityHull CityHUL
824298+110
D
L
D
L
D
11
EvertonEvertonEVE
824289-110
L
L
D
W
D
12
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
83141216-410
D
L
W
L
W
13
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
82331213-19
W
W
L
L
D
14
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
8233810-29
W
W
D
L
D
15
FulhamFulhamFUL
8224810-28
W
W
L
D
D
16
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
81431013-37
L
D
D
D
L
17
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
8215919-107
L
L
W
D
L
18
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
8134610-46
D
L
L
L
W
19
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
8206615-96
L
L
W
W
L
20
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
8125614-85
D
L
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

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