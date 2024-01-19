Sunderland vs Hull City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Sunderland and Hull City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Both Sunderland and Hull City will be looking to climb back into the Championship play-off spots, at least temporarily, when the two sides lock horns at the Stadium of Light on Friday.

The Black Cats are a point off Hull despite losing 2-1 at Ipswich town last weekend, given that the Tigers also suffered a 1-2 league loss against Norwich City ahead of an FA Cup exit on account of a 2-1 defeat against Birmingham City.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Sunderland vs Hull City kick-off time & stadium

Date: January 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm GMT Venue: Stadium of Light

The Championship match between Sunderland and Hull City will be played at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, England.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on January 19 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Sunderland vs Hull City online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Fans unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Sunderland team news

Sunderland manager Michael Beale is likely to revert to Jobe Bellingham in midfield as opposed to trying him out as a forward the last time out.

So, going from a 4-4-2 to a more familiar 4-2-3-1 system, Nazarii Rusyn is set to start ahead of Abdoullah Ba upfront.

Patrick Roberts and Bradley Dack are unavailable for selection on account of injuries.

Sunderland possible XI: Patterson; Hume, O'Nien, Ballard, Alese; Ekwah, Neil; Pritchard, Bellingham, Clarke; Rusyn

Position Players Goalkeepers: Patterson, Bishop Defenders: Ballard, Seelt, O'Nien, Alese, Triantis, Cirkin, Pembele, Hume, Huggins Midfielders: Ekwah, Neil, Matete, Evans, Rigg, Taylor, Bellingham, Aouchiche, Ba, Pritchard, Clarke, Diamond Forwards: Semedo, Mayenda, Burstow, Bennette, Rusyn

Hull City team news

With Scott Twine joining Bristol City and Aaron Connolly out due to concussion protocols, Hull boss Liam Rosenior was forced to make a few changes for the cup game.

Jason Lokilo should continue on the left side following Twine's exit, with Billy Sharp as the lone striker.

Liam Delap is ruled out with a knee injury.

Hull City possible XI: Allsop; Coyle, Jones, Greaves, Jacob; Morton, Slater; Tufan, Carvalho, Lokilo; Sharp

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ingram, Allsop, Lo-Tutala, Robson Defenders: Greaves, Jones, McLoughlin, Vinagre, Furlong, Jacob, Christie, Coyle, Smith Midfielders: Morton, Seri, Woods, Slater, Docherty, Carvalho, Tufan, Traore, Vaughan Forwards: Sayyadmanesh, Sinik, Sharp, Lokilo, Philogene, Covil, Simms, Sandat, Sellars-Fleming, Aydinlik, Jarvis

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Sunderland and Hull City across all competitions.

Date Match Competition December 26, 2023 Hull City 0-1 Sunderland Championship April 7, 2023 Sunderland 4-4 Hull City Championship December 17, 2022 Hull City 1-1 Sunderland Championship July 30, 2021 Sunderland 2-1 Hull City Club Friendlies April 20, 2021 Hull City 2-2 Sunderland League One

