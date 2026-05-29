Senegal FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, full fixture list, dates, kick-off times

Senegal FIFA World Cup 2026 TV broadcasts

To watch local broadcasts of Senegal's World Cup campaign from abroad, you can use a Virtual Private Network (VPN). Simply use your VPN to connect to a Senegalese server and stream the action live. All of Senegal's games will be shown on the free-to-air national broadcaster RTS.

Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 on TV in Senegal?

In Senegal, the official broadcasting rights for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup are held by the national public broadcaster, Radiodiffusion Télévision Sénégalaise (RTS), alongside regional sub-Saharan networks.

Here is exactly how you can catch the action:

📺 Free-to-Air Television

RTS: As the national public broadcaster, RTS will broadcast key tournament matches live and completely free across its terrestrial and satellite channels. You can catch all of the Lions of Teranga's highly anticipated Group I fixtures against France, Norway, and Iraq, as well as the World Cup Final, without needing a paid subscription.

📱 Digital & Regional Streaming

RTS Digital & New World TV: For comprehensive digital access, viewers inside the country can stream RTS's free-to-air match selections online. Complete tournament-wide coverage of all 104 matches, alongside multi-lingual commentary and in-depth studio analysis, is available through regional pay-TV rightsholders like New World TV and their authorized streaming platforms.







