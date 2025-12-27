San Francisco 49ers vs Chicago Bears NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers are set to square off Sunday, Dec. 28, at Levi’s Stadium as part of the NFL’s Week 17 slate.

Chicago heads west riding momentum after a gritty 22–16 victory over the Green Bay Packers, a win that pushed the Bears to an impressive 11–4 record on the season. After this showdown, Chicago will return home to wrap up the regular season against the Detroit Lions.

San Francisco enters the matchup in equally strong form, coming off a dominant 48–27 dismantling of the Indianapolis Colts. That result also leaves the 49ers sitting at 11–4 on the year. Following this game, San Francisco will close out its regular season schedule at home against the Seattle Seahawks.

San Francisco 49ers vs Chicago Bears kick-off time

NFL Levi's Stadium

The San Francisco 49ers and the Chicago Bears play on Sunday, Dec. 28, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California in a game on the NFL Week 17 schedule, with kick-off slated at 8:20 pm ET.

Team news & squads

San Francisco 49ers vs Chicago Bears lineups SF - Line up Substitutes CHI - Line up Substitutes

San Francisco 49ers team news

For San Francisco, the quarterback duties have been split, with Mac Jones throwing for 2,151 yards, 13 touchdowns, and six interceptions while completing nearly 70 percent of his passes. Brock Purdy has also been productive, accounting for 1,737 yards, 17 touchdowns, and eight picks on a 68.8 percent completion rate. Christian McCaffrey remains the engine of the offense, leading the team with 1,039 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, while also pacing the receiving corps with 92 catches for 849 yards and seven scores.

George Kittle continues to be a major red-zone threat, hauling in 52 passes for 599 yards and seven touchdowns. Jauan Jennings has been a steady contributor with 566 yards and eight scores, while Kendrick Bourne (499 yards) and Ricky Pearsall (443 yards) have rounded out a deep group of targets. Several other 49ers have topped 150 receiving yards as well. On defense, Dee Winters sits atop the tackle chart with 92 stops, while Bryce Huff and Clelin Ferrell share the team lead in sacks with four apiece. As a unit, San Francisco’s defense has totaled 18 sacks and six interceptions this season.

Getty Images

Chicago Bears team news

Caleb Williams has put together a productive season under center, piling up 3,400 passing yards with 23 touchdowns against just six interceptions while completing 57.8 percent of his throws. The Bears’ backfield has been effective as well, led by D’Andre Swift’s 993 rushing yards and seven scores, with Kyle Monangai chipping in 731 yards and five touchdowns of his own. In the passing game, DJ Moore tops the team with 48 receptions for 664 yards and six touchdowns, while Rome Odunze has added 44 grabs for 551 yards and six scores.

Colston Loveland has been another reliable target with 528 yards and four touchdowns, and Luther Burden III has contributed 479 yards on 36 catches. Chicago has plenty of depth too, with two more receivers clearing the 300-yard mark. Defensively, Tremaine Edmunds leads the way with 95 total tackles, including 47 solo stops, along with four interceptions. Kevin Byard III has been a ball hawk with six picks, while Montez Sweat anchors the pass rush with 9.5 sacks. Overall, the Bears’ defense has racked up 31 sacks and 21 interceptions on the year.

Getty Images

Watch and live stream 49ers vs Bears in the USA

The 49ers vs Bears game in Week 17 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live exclusively on Peacock.

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream 49ers vs Bears worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy 49ers vs Bears tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers — $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

READ MORE: NFL 2025 Tickets: Prices, deals, season tickets & membership information

49ers vs Bears Fantasy Football

Caleb Williams has made a habit of carving up shaky secondaries this season, and Week 17 shapes up as another inviting spot. Among 45 qualified quarterbacks, Williams ranks 15th in passing yards per game, but his efficiency metrics paint a more modest picture — 24th in yards per attempt, 36th in highly accurate throw rate, and 41st in catchable target rate. Even so, the matchup does plenty of the heavy lifting. San Francisco’s pass defense has been among the league’s most forgiving, offering little resistance up front. Since Week 10, the 49ers have surrendered the eighth-most passing yards per game, are tied for the fifth-most passing touchdowns allowed, rank seventh in CPOE, and own the NFL’s lowest pressure rate. If Williams is going to pad the box score, this is the kind of opponent that allows it.

Chicago has also unearthed a gem in Kyle Monangai. The tackle-shedding bruiser has become a steady part of the Bears’ offense, averaging 15 touches and just over 78 total yards per game since Week 13. He’s also worked his way into meaningful scoring opportunities, splitting red-zone rushing duties evenly with D’Andre Swift, as both backs have logged 10 carries inside the 20 over that stretch.

Swift, meanwhile, has quietly put together a bounce-back campaign and currently sits as the RB18 in fantasy points per game. Since Week 13, he’s averaged 17.3 touches and nearly 97 total yards per contest, while sharing goal-line work with Monangai. Among 48 qualifying backs, Swift ranks 13th in explosive run rate and 19th in missed tackle rate. Against a San Francisco defense that has struggled mightily versus the run, allowing the third-highest explosive run rate, third-highest rushing success rate, and the highest missed tackle rate since Week 12, Swift profiles as a dependable RB2 with legitimate RB1 upside.

DJ Moore continues to draw mid-tier WR2 consideration for Week 17. His recent production has been encouraging, though his week-to-week target volume can fluctuate within a Bears offense that often shifts its identity depending on game flow.

On the other sideline, Brock Purdy is peaking at the perfect time. He set a career high for touchdown passes in a single game on Monday and now boasts an 8-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio over his last two outings. Purdy has completed exactly 75 percent of his passes in both games, throwing for 295 yards each time. After missing time earlier in the year, the 49ers quarterback looks fully locked in as the season winds down.

Christian McCaffrey continues to be the model of consistency. He’s finished outside the top 10 fantasy backs just four times this season, and only twice outside the top 15, cementing another signature year for the veteran. Chicago enters off an emotional win over Green Bay, but the Bears have been vulnerable to opposing running backs. With eight touchdowns over his last five games, McCaffrey remains an automatic start and a cornerstone in championship lineups.

Jauan Jennings has also carved out a meaningful role in San Francisco’s offense. Since Week 9, he ranks as the WR18 in fantasy points per game, commanding a 19.5 percent target share, averaging just over 50 receiving yards per game, and posting 1.85 yards per route run. In that span, he’s found the end zone seven times and seen consistent red-zone and downfield usage.

The matchup isn’t ideal this week, as Chicago has limited perimeter receivers, allowing the eighth-fewest PPR points per target and receiving yards per game since Week 12, but Jennings has shown enough chemistry with Purdy to overcome tougher assignments and still deliver a useful stat line.

49ers vs Bears Game Predictions

Fresh off a statement comeback at Soldier Field, the Bears head into Week 17 with a golden opportunity to lock up the NFC North. Chicago’s defense could have its hands full, though, trying to contain Kyle Shanahan’s offense led by Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle, two matchup nightmares. That said, San Francisco has been loose with the football at times this season, ranking among the league’s leaders in turnovers, which should keep this one tight throughout.

Expect a seesaw battle with momentum swinging both ways, but a couple of late breakdowns on the Chicago side open the door for San Francisco to capitalize when it matters most.

Prediction: 49ers pull it out in the closing minutes, winning a close, hard-fought game.

49ers vs Bears Betting Odds

Spread

Bears: +3 (-108) | 49ers: -3 (-112)

Moneyline

49ers (-192) | Bears (+164)

Total

Over: 52.5 (-110) | Under: 52.5 (-110)

Form

SF - Form All Indianapolis Colts 27 - 48 San Francisco 49ers W

San Francisco 49ers 37 - 24 Tennessee Titans W

Cleveland Browns 8 - 26 San Francisco 49ers W

San Francisco 49ers 20 - 9 Carolina Panthers W

Arizona Cardinals 22 - 41 San Francisco 49ers W CHI - Form All Chicago Bears 22 - 16 Green Bay Packers W

Chicago Bears 31 - 3 Cleveland Browns W

Green Bay Packers 28 - 21 Chicago Bears L

Philadelphia Eagles 15 - 24 Chicago Bears W

Chicago Bears 31 - 28 Pittsburgh Steelers W

Head-to-Head Record

SF Last 5 matches CHI 3 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins San Francisco 49ers 38 - 13 Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears 19 - 10 San Francisco 49ers

Chicago Bears 22 - 33 San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers 9 - 14 Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears 14 - 15 San Francisco 49ers

Useful links