NFL Tickets: prices, deals, season tickets & membership information

Here's everything you need to know about where to get tickets for the 2023 NFL season

The National Football League is one of the most-watched leagues across the world, putting football firmly on the map as a global sport beyond American borders. Every season serves up no shortage of sporting drama, and 2023 looks set to be no different.

With 32 teams split across the American Football Conference and the National Football Conference, plus a whole host of sub-divisions, it can be a little daunting working out where best to catch a game and how to sort out your seat across the country.

If you want to pick up NFL tickets for the 2023 season, though, fear not - allow GOAL to walk you through just what games you can attend, what prices are available, and how you can get a membership with your favorite team ahead of the new campaign.

How to get NFL tickets

With almost three-dozen different teams scattered across the United States, there is no shortage of action to catch across the 2023 NFL season, and the best place to go to secure your seat is Ticketmaster.

The retailer is the official ticket marketplace for the NFL, and runs all season long, selling fans their seat for each and every game across the campaign. All 32 teams across both the AFC and NFC use Ticketmaster as their official provider for NFL games.

Ticketmaster is not the only place you can go to grab your spot for a game however, tickets for fixtures are also available through resale sites, such as StubHub, ensuring that even when a game is sold out, you still have a way to sit in the stands.

What can you expect from the 2023 NFL season?

Whether you’re an old breed of supporter looking for a regular fix or a new fan making their first foray into a match, there’s going to be something for everyone during the 2023 NFL season.

The Kansas City Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, will be chasing back-to-back titles after they prevailed against the Philadelphia Eagles in a dramatic Super Bowl LVII encounter in February, edging a thrilling 38-35 matchup in Glendale, Arizona.

But they won’t be the only ones expected to thrive this coming campaign, with the Buffalo Bills looking to build on a surprisingly successful 2022 campaign once more, while the San Francisco 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys will all fancy their chances too.

Regardless of who you support, the theater and entertainment provided by a live NFL game remain among the great sporting spectacles in the United States, and you can ensure you’re there in the crowd to witness history on the road to Super Bowl LVIII at Paradise, Nevada.

How much are NFL tickets?

The price of NFL tickets is a varied number, dependent on a number of factors, including team, location, fixture, and demand. The average price for a matchday ticket to see one team could wildly differ from that of a similar seat for another side in a different game.

This is all key information to keep in mind when you are looking to purchase your NFL tickets. While many buyers will go for their local team, others may wish to look further afield for their match fix, perhaps as part of a trip or a holiday, requiring careful consideration of all prices and factors.

In addition, for fixtures that have already sold out through Ticketmaster, the retailer’s verified Ticket Exchange or StubHub may have prices that differ either above or below face value, dependent again on mitigating factors.

NFL matchday tickets; benefits, pricing and availability

With 32 teams to choose from over 272 games, you can be spoilt for choice when it comes to picking a match to attend during the 2023 NFL season, with different teams offering different matchday experiences.

A single matchday ticket can fluctuate in cost, too, while a variety of options are available. Below, GOAL has crunched the numbers to give you a rough idea of the average price to see each team in action last season:

Team Price Arizona Cardinals $150 Atlanta Falcons $138 Baltimore Ravens $167 Buffalo Bills $186 Carolina Panthers $156 Chicago Bears $234 Cincinnati Bengals $196 Cleveland Browns $125 Dallas Cowboys $175 Denver Broncos $235 Detroit Lions $145 Green Bay Packers $282 Houston Texans $104 Indianapolis Colts $129 Jacksonville Jaguars $144 Kansas City Chiefs $250 Las Vegas Raiders $448 Los Angeles Chargers $170 Los Angeles Rams $227 Miami Dolphins $189 Minnesota Vikings $178 New England Patriots $286 New Orleans Saints $164 New York Giants $167 New York Jets $121 Philadelphia Eagles $287 Pittsburgh Steelers $227 San Francisco 49ers $228 Seattle Seahawks $209 Tampa Bay Buccaneers $311 Tennessee Titans $197 Washington Commanders $132

NFL season tickets: options, categories and prices

Like most major sports teams, season tickets are also available for all NFL clubs, allowing you to pick up a guaranteed seat that has you covered for the entirety of the 2023 NFL season. Picking up a campaign pass ensures you won’t miss a moment from the stands when it comes to following your favorite team.

With the new campaign only weeks away, the vast majority of season tickets have sold out. However, you can head to Ticketmaster to see if any still remain for your chosen team. In addition, keep an eye on the Ticket Exchange, with season ticket holders unable to make individual games, sometimes offering their seats out on a match-by-match basis.

Important considerations for buying NFL tickets: Authenticity, availability, and terms

NFL games are some of the most in-demand sporting events in the world, even for just regular season fixtures. As such, plenty of second-hand retailers and touts can spring up, claiming to offer a seat for wildly inflated prices without delivering the goods.

It is important to ensure that you purchase any NFL tickets from a recognized buyer, such as Ticketmaster. In addition, do not spend more than you want to for your ticket; ensure you work within your financial means, to find the best option for you.

Always take time to read the terms and conditions of your purchase too, and ensure any you make is covered in case of a cancellation or personal issue.

Are there any NFL ticket deals?

There are few NFL ticket deals available, any deals can be found through Ticketmaster.

If you are looking for hospitality options, you are best contacting your preferred team through their website, where you will be able to enquire about premium seat packages.

How do I get a membership for an NFL team?

A membership for an NFL team is not necessarily like a membership for another sporting outfit, with the term typically used in reference to those who are season ticket holders.

Some teams do offer additional memberships, however. Check your team’s website for further details.

Can I buy NFL tickets without a membership?

You can buy NFL tickets without a membership, as the vast majority belong to season ticket holders - those already covered for entry to 2023 games.

What is the NFL International Series?

The NFL International Series is the name given by the league to a series of road fixtures that are played outside of the United States during a single season. Several teams have agreements to play a nominal home fixture in another country, helping to broaden the popularity of the game worldwide.

There are five games scheduled to be played as part of the NFL International Series this season, with three in the United Kingdom - split between Wembley Stadium and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - and two in Germany, both due to be held at Frankfurt’s Deutsche Bank Park.

FAQs

How can I buy NFL tickets?

You can buy tickets to individual NFL matches through both Ticketmaster and StubHub. The former are the official ticket partner of the league, while the latter offers resale options for those looking to snap up a last-minute ticket to a sold-out match.

How can I buy Super Bowl LVIII tickets?

You can buy tickets to Super Bowl LVIII through Ticketmaster. Please note, however, that the NFL is yet to announce an on-sale date for the fixture, and that demand will be exceptionally high for the event.

How can I buy tickets for the NFL International Series?

You can buy tickets for the NFL International Series through Ticketmaster. Be aware, however, that tickets will be sold through domestic providers in their respective countries, and that demand will be exceptionally high for the events.

How do I buy cheap NFL tickets?

The best way to buy cheap NFL tickets is to keep your eye on both Ticketmaster and its NFL Ticket Exchange, as well as StubHub, to see if you can pick up a seat below face value for your chosen match. If you are less beholden to a particular team, you may be able to find a great deal for a different game.

How many games are in a regular NFL season?

There are 272 games across the regular NFL season, with each team playing 17 games over an 18-round campaign.

Can I sell my NFL ticket if I can no longer make it?

You can sell your NFL ticket if you can no longer make it either through Ticketmaster and their Ticket Exchange, or through StubHub.