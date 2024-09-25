Fans can watch NFL action for free online by using the free trials offered by streaming services, Fubo TV and DirecTV Stream...

The NFL regular season has kicked off, and fans are eager to dive into the action. With a plethora of viewing options, navigating the best way to watch can be overwhelming, especially for those without traditional cable or satellite services.

Choosing an affordable streaming service with comprehensive NFL coverage is no easy feat, particularly when juggling existing subscriptions.

Streaming has swiftly become the go-to method for catching NFL games, thanks to the increasing number of providers catering to fans.

Options abound, from specialized packages like Prime Video and YouTube TV to more versatile platforms such as Sling TV and Hulu Live TV, which let users tailor their channel lineups. No cable or satellite deal is required—just sign up and start watching with a free trial.

If you're on the hunt for a streaming service that satisfies your football cravings while offering a range of other sports and entertainment content, we've got all the details you need to make an informed choice, including how to start watching snaps for absolutely nothing!

How to watch NFL for free with Fubo free trial

Fubo is renowned for its extensive sports coverage, including all NFL games broadcast on major networks. New users can take advantage of a 7-day free trial, which lets you explore their offerings without any commitment.

First-time customers can try out any of the base plans free for one ENTIRE week. This trial includes access to over 100 channels, featuring sports, news, and entertainment. You can catch NFL games that air on ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox and NBC. (Note: Regional restrictions may apply to certain channels.)

The streamer includes live sports from ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, NHL Network, and USA Network. See the full list here.

It gives access to regional sports networks (RSNs) in pretty much all major markets, which include those from Bally Sports, Sportsnet, Space City Home Network, Marquee Sports Network, NBC Sports and many unavailable on other services.

Fubo does not require you to sign a contract or commit to an annual plan, so you can start or stop your service at any time.

What are the Fubo subscription plans and prices?

After the trial period, Fubo's subscription plans start at approximately $94.99 per month for the Pro plan and multiple add-ons, including RSN fees. The Extra add-on includes about 36 channels. Some of the featured channels include GSN and Sony Movie Channel. It features about 1,000 hours of Cloud DVR and the ability to stream on up to 10 devices simultaneously.

For those seeking even more channels and features, the Elite plan is available for around $114.99 per month, offering additional sports channels and enhanced DVR capabilities.

Feature Pro Elite with Sports Plus Deluxe Price/Month $94.99 (incl. RSN fees) $114.99 $124.99 Channels 130+ 200+ 285+ Cloud DVR Storage 1,000 hours 1,000 hours 1,000 hours Screens (at Home) 10 10 10 Screens (on the Go) 3 3 3 Additional Features Basic sports channels (ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox, along with a variety of cable channels) Includes Fubo Extra, News Plus, SHOWTIME, and Sports Plus with NFL RedZone

All three tiers include Basic sports channels (ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, Telemundo, The CW, and Univision), 19 of the top 35 cable channels (Paramount, Freeform, USA Network, MTV, ESPN, Fox News, BET, Brave, Disney, Nickelodeon among others, full list here), national sports channels (ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, Fox Sports 2, and USA Network), RSNs and some other sports channels like CBS Sports Network and Big Ten Network.

The streaming service does not carry channels from Warner Media-owned (CNN, TBS, and TNT), A+E (A&E, History Channel, and Lifetime), AMC Networks (AMC, BBC America, and WE tv) and Discovery channels.

Channel Pro Elite with Sports Plus Deluxe NFL Network ✔ ✔ ✔ MLB Network ✔ ✔ ✔ NBA TV +$8 ✔ ✔ NFL RedZone +$11 ✔ ✔ NHL Network +$8 ✔ ✔ ACC Network +$11 ✔ ✔ ACC Network Extra Not Included ✔ ✔ Big Ten Network ✔ ✔ ✔ CBS Sports Network ✔ ✔ ✔ ESPNU +$8 ✔ ✔ SEC Network +$8 ✔ ✔ truTV ✔ ✔ ✔ beIN Sports ✔ ✔ ✔ Golf Channel ✔ ✔ ✔ ESPNEWS +$8 ✔ ✔ Tennis Channel +$8 ✔ ✔ Fox Soccer Plus +$8 ✔ ✔ Willow TV +$6 ✔ ✔ Next Level Sports +$6 ✔ ✔ FanDuel TV +$6 ✔ ✔

Fubo Sports add-ons

Fubo provides a variety of add-on packages that allow subscribers to tailor their channel selection. Many of these add-ons are geared towards sports enthusiasts, offering access to numerous sports channels. The options below are dedicated solely to sports content. Subscribers can enhance their plan with MLB.tv and NBA League Pass for full access to out-of-market baseball and basketball games.

Add-on Price Features Sports Plus with NFL RedZone $10.99/mo. ACC Network

B2 Sports Network

CAMPUSLORE SPORTS

Court Sports Network

ESPNews

ESPNU

Fight Network

Fuel TV

Game+

H&C (Horse & Country)

Impact Television Network

MLB Network

MLB Network Strike Zone

NBA TV

Next Level Sports & Entertainment (NLSE)

NFL RedZone

NHL Network

PickleTV

Racing America

SEC Network

SportsGrid

Stadium

Strongman Champions League

Tennis Channel

UNBEATEN

World Poker Tour (WPT)

Zona Fútbol Sports Lite $9.99/mo. ACC Network

ESPNews

ESPNU

MLB Network

NBA TV

NHL Network

SEC Network

Tennis Channel International Sports Plus $6.99/mo. ESPN Deportes, Fox Deportes, FOX Soccer Plus, GolTV English, and more Adventure Plus $4.99/mo. MAVTV, Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel, and more MLB.TV $29.99/mo. Every out-of-market MLB game NBA League Pass $14.99/mo. Every out-of-market NBA game

Fubo Premium Add-ons

Fubo offers popular premium add-ons like SHOWTIME, STARZ, and MGM+, which can be added to your subscription. You can even bundle all three channels for $19.99 per month, saving you $6.98 monthly. However, Fubo does not offer Max (formerly HBO Max) or CINEMAX, so you'll need another service for those channels.

Channel Pricing:

MGM+: $5.99/month

SHOWTIME / STARZ / MGM+ Bundle: $19.99/month

SHOWTIME: $10.99/month

STARZ: $9.99/month

Can I watch NFL Network and NFL RedZone on Fubo?

Want to kick back and watch seven uninterrupted hours of football action? NFL RedZone has you covered. Hosted by Scott Hansen, it delivers every touchdown from all of the Sunday afternoon games, plus real-time coverage of crucial drives and pivotal moments. You'll catch all the top plays from each matchup without the hassle of flipping channels.

NFL RedZone and NFL Network are both accessible on Fubo, with NFL Network providing exclusive live broadcasts of seven games this season.

Can I watch 'Thursday Night Football' on Fubo?

Amazon Prime Video holds exclusive streaming rights for "Thursday Night Football" nationally throughout the 2024 NFL season. However, fans in local markets can still catch "Thursday Night Football" games on Fubo.

For instance, when the Steelers face off against the Browns on Thursday, Nov. 21, viewers in the Pittsburgh or Cleveland areas can stream the game on Fubo. Those outside of these local regions will need to tune in via Amazon Prime Video to watch the action unfold.

Can I watch 'Monday Night Football' on Fubo?

Monday Night Football is aired nationally on ESPN, which is accessible with English-language packages such as Pro, Elite, Deluxe, or Premier.

For Spanish-speaking audiences, the action is covered on ESPN Deportes. This channel can be found in the Latino Plus or International Sports Plus add-ons or as part of a Latino base package.

What other sports are available to watch on Fubo?

Fubo has established itself as a premier destination for sports enthusiasts, offering a comprehensive lineup that goes beyond just NFL action. In addition to broadcasting all NFL games, Fubo covers a wide array of professional and collegiate sports, including MLB, NBA, NHL, Soccer, Combat Sports and Motorsports.

What devices can I watch Fubo on?

In short, if you own a fairly modern device—whether it's a streaming stick, smart TV, or even just a web browser—you can easily access Fubo. The app is supported across all major streaming platforms. Here's a closer look:

Amazon Fire TV : Works on all Fire TV models, including the Fire TV Edition TVs, which are basically TVs with Fire TV OS built in.

Android TV/Google TV : Includes devices like Nvidia Shield, Chromecast with Google TV, and any other hardware running full versions of Android TV, including televisions that use Android TV as their operating system.

Apple TV : Compatible from the fourth-generation box onward.

Android Phones/Tablets : Requires Android 5.0 or higher, which most devices have.

Roku : Fully supported for models 3700X and newer, making it accessible on the most popular streaming device in the U.S.

Xbox : Compatible with Xbox One, One S, and One X.

Smart TVs : Available on Vizio TVs from 2016, Samsung from 2015, LG from 2018, and Hisense from 2020.

iOS/iPad OS : Works on devices running iOS 13 or later and iPad OS 13.1 and up.

Web Browsers: Fully accessible on Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Firefox, and Safari.

How to watch NFL for free with DirecTV Stream free trial

DIRECTV STREAM offers a cable-like experience with four package options, ranging from a basic plan of $75 per month for over 75 channels to a premium plan at $155 per month for more than 150 channels.

Subscribers benefit from a cloud DVR with unlimited storage, allowing them to record up to three channels simultaneously. Recordings can be watched at home or on the go for up to nine months using the DIRECTV STREAM app.

The service is compatible with a variety of streaming devices, including Apple TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Google Chromecast, Android TV, Roku, Samsung smart TVs, and others.

For those wanting to give it a spin, DIRECTV STREAM also offers a five-day free trial.

What Plans Does DIRECTV STREAM Offer?

Feature Choice Ultimate Premier Monthly Price $100/mo. $110/mo. $155/mo. Number of Channels 105+ 140+ 150+ Free Trial Five days Five days Five days Bonuses $10 for first 3 months, free premium channels for three months $10 for first 3 months, free premium channels for three months $10 for first 3 months, free premium channels for three months Concurrent Streams Unlimited in home; three out of home Unlimited in home; three out of home Unlimited in home; three out of home

The Ultimate and Premier plans from DIRECTV offer nearly every channel available, except most premium options. The main distinction between the two is that the Premier package includes HBO Max, Cinemax, Starz, and Showtime at no extra cost, while the Ultimate package does not. Instead, Ultimate subscribers can add these premium channels for an additional fee.

For sports enthusiasts, the Entertainment package features popular channels like ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, and MotorTrend. However, dedicated sports fans might prefer the Choice package, which includes all channels from the Entertainment plan, plus:

ACC Network

Big 10 Network

ESPNews

ESPNU

Golf Channel

MLB Network

NBA TV

SEC Network

Tennis Channel

To access regional sports networks, you’ll need to upgrade to the Choice package or higher. The Choice, Ultimate, and Premier plans offer local regional sports networks from Bally Sports, AT&T SportsNet, and Root Sports, and may also include other networks like MASN, MSG, NESN, and YES, depending on your area.

The Entertainment package also boasts top channels across different genres:

Entertainment : A&E, AMC, Comedy Central, Food Network, FX, HGTV, History Channel, Lifetime, TBS, TNT, and USA

Family and Kids : Cartoon Network, Disney Channel, Hallmark Channel, National Geographic, and Nickelodeon

News and Information: CNBC, CNN, Fox Business, Fox News, HLN, and MSNBC

Meanwhile, the Choice package offers additional channels not found in the Entertainment package, such as:

Entertainment : Comedy TV, Cooking Channel, Game Show Network, Heroes & Icons, OWN, and Pop TV

Family and Kids : Nick Jr., Nick Toons, and UPtv

News and Information: Cheddar News, Justice Network, Science Channel, and The Weather Channel

Local Channels with DirecTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM offers access to a wide range of local channels based on your location, including ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, MyTV, and PBS, so NFL fans are covered in terms of catching every game airing locally. To check which local networks are available in your area, simply input your ZIP code on the DIRECTV STREAM website.

Add-Ons Available with DirecTV STREAM

Premium Movie Channels

Movie enthusiasts can indulge in DIRECTV STREAM’s premium movie bundle, which features HBO Max and all HBO channels, along with Cinemax, MGM+, Showtime, and Starz. This package is free for the first three months but will cost an additional $54 per month starting from the fourth month.

You can also subscribe to each channel separately:

HBO and Max: $15/month

Cinemax: $11/month

MGM+: $6/month

Showtime: $11/month

Starz: $11/month

Movies Extra Pack

For an extra $5/month, the Movies Extra Pack delivers even more entertainment with channels like:

Hallmark Drama

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

HDNet Movies

Sony Movies

Smithsonian Channel

Crime + Investigation

MTV Live

ShortsTV

INSP

AMC Plus

For $9/month, AMC+ provides ad-free access to the best of AMC, BBC America, IFC, and Sundance TV, along with a complete library of:

Shudder

Sundance Now

IFC Films Unlimited

Additional add-ons include NBA League Pass Premium for $20/month, Discovery+ for $3/month, Fox Nation for $6/month, and ALLBLK, which spotlights Black voices and creators, for $6/month.