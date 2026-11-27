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Brazil icon Ronaldo has offered high praise for Harry Kane, labeling the striker’s recent Ballon d'Or triumph as "well deserved" after a historic year for club and country. The legendary forward, a two-time winner of the golden ball himself, believes Kane's victory signals a return to prominence for the traditional centre-forward on the global stage.

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Kane ends long wait for English winners and pure strikers

Kane claimed the prize at the London Palladium last month, beating Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal after scoring 73 goals. The 33-year-old England captain starred for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga and Champions League while guiding his nation to the World Cup semi-finals.

Two-time winner Ronaldo (1997 and 2002) announced Kane's triumph on stage. The forward became the first recognised striker to lift the trophy since Karim Benzema in 2022, and the first English recipient since Michael Owen in 2001 - making him England's fifth winner overall.

Ronaldo celebrates the return of the classic centre-forward

Speaking on Stick to Football podcast, Ronaldo celebrated seeing a fellow centre-forward reclaim football's top individual honour.

"It was nice and well deserved for him, I think," Ronaldo said. "And I was happy for him and for me too because the No. 9 is back. I'm so happy. [It's been a] long time without the No. 9 winning something important. And then he's also very nice guy. So well deserved. I was very, very happy for him."

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Asked by Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher how the prize is viewed in Brazil compared to England, Ronaldo noted its global stature while questioning the selection criteria.

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"Well, for us it's very important. Everywhere it's important," he added. "Maybe in England because you won only with Michael Owen last time, now it's important again with Harry Kane.

"But I think it's very important to the players to get together and talk about the last season, what they did. There is still not transparency about how the criteria to put the best players in the world. We know that the captains vote and the journalists vote, but for sure he's the best striker."

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Modern strikers enjoy far greater protection than past eras

Ronaldo's own career was marred by two major knee injuries, including one just six minutes into his comeback that sidelined him for over a year. Comparing generations, he claimed modern strikers have it "much easier" due to greater protection.

"I wish I had protection in that time," he said. "We suffered so much in that time. In our generation was killers, killers everywhere. Everywhere I played so many killers and we are not protected. Now, thank God, they are very protected and it's fair. I just regret I didn't have that protection in my time."

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Kane targets late-season return from ankle injury

Since lifting the trophy, however, Kane has suffered a torn ligament in his left ankle. The England captain is now targeting a return for the "business end of the season."