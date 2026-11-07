'We didn't play like a top team' - De Zerbi fumes as Okafor stunner ends Tottenham's winning run against Leeds

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Tottenham Hotspur saw their three-game winning streak come to a disappointing end on Saturday as a late strike from Noah Okafor secured a vital victory for Leeds United. Spurs head coach Roberto De Zerbi was left to rue a lacklustre second-half display that saw his side lose their grip on the contest at Elland Road.

Advertisement

A disappointing collapse in Yorkshire

Tottenham's recent momentum was abruptly halted at Elland Road as Leeds United secured their first Premier League victory since September. The decisive moment arrived just 11 minutes from time when Swiss international Noah Okafor made an immediate impact from the bench. After being introduced to the fray, the striker combined effectively with fellow substitute Harry Wilson before firing a powerful effort past Antonin Kinsky to spark scenes of jubilation among the home supporters.

Speaking to TNT Sports after the final whistle, a frustrated De Zerbi admitted: 'We deserved to lose the game in the second half and didn't play like we can. It's a journey for us, because we can learn from this game. I am sorry for the performance in the second half - we didn't play like a top team. We didn't have the right character and physicality in the second half.'

Controversy surrounds Bogle challenge

While the second half belonged to Leeds, the first period was defined by a moment of significant controversy that left the Tottenham bench incandescent. Leeds were arguably fortunate to still have 11 players on the pitch by the time Okafor broke the deadlock late on, following a controversial end to the first half.

De Zerbi was left incensed by Jayden Bogle escaping punishment for a reckless challenge on Mathys Tel, with tempers flaring just after the half-hour mark. Following a VAR check that lasted more than four minutes, referee John Brooks opted against sending off the Leeds defender, who ultimately escaped without a booking. De Zerbi's anger was compounded when Tel was subsequently forced off injured and replaced by Dominic Solanke.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Italian manager compared the leniency shown to Bogle with the booking handed to Pedro Porro. Regarding the caution for his defender, De Zerbi remarked: 'Pedro Porro's was a duel and an incredible yellow card. The first situation of Mathys Tel I didn't see, I can't say nothing.'

Related Topics

Refereeing decisions and VAR frustration

Despite the obvious frustration regarding the lack of punishment for the challenge on Tel, De Zerbi refused to place the blame for the defeat solely on the officiating. The result further highlighted Spurs' ongoing struggle when falling behind, as Tottenham Hotspur have now failed to win any of their last 39 Premier League matches in which they conceded the opening goal - marking their longest such run in the competition's history.

When asked if he felt the referee should have consulted the pitchside monitor for the Bogle incident, De Zerbi stated: 'No. I have big confidence in the referee. Nothing changes if he goes to the monitor. If they didn't take the right decision I don't know. We have to keep the eyes on the performance where can improve.'

Advertisement

Impact and looking ahead

Okafor's second goal of the season proved decisive, securing Leeds three points for the first time in six matches and marking their first victory over Tottenham since May 2021, which elevated them to eighth in the table. In contrast, this first defeat in five matches caused Spurs to slip to 10th.

Following the international break, Tottenham will look to bounce back when they host Ipswich Town on November 21, while Leeds face a tough trip to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea on the same day.