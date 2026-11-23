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Thibaut Courtois has admitted he is baffled by what a goalkeeper must achieve to win the Ballon d'Or after being overlooked for the top prize in recent years. The Real Madrid number one expressed his frustration while also confirming his ultimate ambition to hang up his gloves in the Spanish capital.

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Frustration over individual awards

Courtois has spoken candidly about the difficulties goalkeepers face in winning the Ballon d'Or, a trophy that has only been awarded to a shot-stopper once in history. Reflecting on his own career and the lack of recognition for his position, the Belgian international expressed a sense of resignation regarding the voting process. He pointed to 2022 as a year where he felt he deserved a higher ranking, noting that while Karim Benzema was a worthy winner, keepers are often relegated to the Yashin Trophy rather than the main prize.

"I think I expected to be higher in 2022. Karim deserved it, but I think I should have been higher. We can perform brilliantly, but in the final minute [Kylian] Mbappe might score and that is what people will remember," explained Courtois, as quoted by AS. The veteran keeper, who recently extended his contract with the Merengues, highlighted that even standout seasons often fall short of the top individual honours. "It is difficult, I understand that, but I do not know what kind of season a goalkeeper has to have to win a Ballon d'Or. Some goalkeepers deserve to finish higher in the Ballon d'Or standings," he added.

Commitment to Real Madrid

Beyond his individual frustrations, Courtois made his long-term intentions clear by stating his desire to end his career at the Santiago Bernabeu. Having signed a contract extension, he emphasised that his primary goal is to remain healthy and continue winning trophies with the Spanish giants.

"I'm very happy and proud to have signed for another year. My goal is to finish my career here; I need to stay healthy. I'm grateful for the club's confidence. The Champions League is tough, and with this format, everything is more open. I've won two, and I hope to win more," he confirmed.

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Hits back at Vinicius critics

The conversation shifted to the form of Vinicius Junior, who has recently faced scrutiny for his performances. Courtois has launched a passionate defence of Vinicius, insisting that only Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are immune to dips in form. The Brazilian superstar has found himself under the microscope in recent weeks following a string of inconsistent performances for Los Blancos. However, his Belgian teammate was quick to shield him from the mounting scrutiny, reminding critics that demanding perfection every time he steps onto the pitch is an impossible standard.

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"We all have each other's backs. There's no need to be any closer to him specifically. He's happy, he's self-critical, and he knows he has to work. You can't be a number 9 or a number 10 all the time. Only Messi or Cristiano have managed that. It's something that's in your head. I see him with more spark. He needs to be free, to enjoy his football. When he does, he's better. If we want to compete, we need the best Vini," Courtois said.

Belgian keeper respects PSV

Looking ahead to a clash with PSV Eindhoven, Courtois reflected on his roots near the Dutch border and his respect for the Eredivisie side. He admitted that as a youngster, many players in his region dreamed of playing for PSV due to their attacking style and stature. However, his focus remains on securing a victory for Madrid in the new Champions League format, which he believes makes every fixture more unpredictable and open for all competing teams.

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"In the past many young players wanted to play for PSV, they had dreams. It's a very interesting club. One of the most followed clubs. It's close to my home. I would have liked to play in Eindhoven. It's a club with great attacking ability. We have many ties with them. I hope it will be an interesting match and that we win tomorrow," Courtois concluded.