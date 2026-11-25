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Manchester City forward Rayan Cherki cut a dejected figure despite scoring a magnificent late equaliser to secure a 2-2 Champions League draw against Napoli. The Frenchman’s individual brilliance salvaged a point at the Etihad Stadium, but the result does little to mask a worrying trend for the Premier League giants.

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Individual brilliance fails to mask team struggles

City’s difficult run of form continued in the Champions League as they were held to a frustrating 2-2 draw by Napoli at the Etihad Stadium. The Premier League side appeared to be heading toward another damaging defeat after Noa Lang’s clinical volley restored the visitors' lead following an earlier equaliser from Ayyoub Bouaddi. However, Rayan Cherki provided a rare spark of quality in the 86th minute, weaving through the Italian side's defence to fire home at the near post.

Despite his heroics and being named the UEFA Player of the Match, the French international was in no mood for self-congratulation. The result means City have managed just a single victory in their last seven outings across all competitions, a staggering drop-off for a side so accustomed to dominance. "I don't care about my goal, I wanted to win the game," Cherki told TNT Sports, as cited by ESPN. The playmaker was blunt in his assessment of the team's display, suggesting that the reigning English champions are lacking the necessary intensity to see off high-level European opposition. "Today, we played good but we didn't put a lot of energy, I think. We need to do more. We needed to win this game today," he added.

Maresca calls for pragmatism amid clinical opposition

Enzo Maresca, who took the reins following Pep Guardiola’s departure in the summer, attempted to find the silver lining in a performance that lacked the usual City rhythm. The Italian manager pointed out that while the wins are not currently flowing, avoiding defeat remains a vital part of navigating their current slump. He noted that his side did not allow Napoli a wealth of opportunities, but lamented how efficiently their opponents are punishing even the smallest defensive lapses.

"We are always looking for three points, but we said many times when you are not able to win, it's important that you don't lose," Maresca explained. He highlighted a recurring theme in City’s recent struggles, noting that while they control large portions of the ball, they are becoming increasingly vulnerable to clinical finishing. "The problem is that, in this moment, they are clinical when we concede the chance almost every time," the manager admitted.

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Searching for solutions ahead of Arsenal trip

The draw does little to ease the pressure on a squad that has now failed to win in four consecutive Premier League fixtures. With a massive trip to face league leaders Arsenal looming on Sunday, the urgency for a turnaround is reaching a breaking point. Cherki’s frustration was evident when asked about his tactical role, as he dismissed questions regarding his best position on the pitch in favour of focusing on the team's collective failure to secure three points.

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"I don't care [where I play], I just want to win the game," the former Lyon man reiterated. "We tried to put all we have inside the pitch. Sometimes the game is not like you want, and today is like the last game, the last two or three games," he noted.

A season at a crossroads

City now find themselves six points adrift of Arsenal in the domestic title race, making their upcoming visit to London a potential season-defining encounter. Cherki is well aware of the stakes and the difficult position the club currently occupies. He insisted that the focus must shift immediately to the Emirates Stadium, where nothing less than a victory will suffice if they are to reignite their campaign and stop the current rot that has plagued their November schedule.

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"We need to work more and come back for a win, just that. We are in a difficult position, that is true, because we don't win the games. We go to London to win the game, nothing more," Cherki concluded.