How to watch Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The thrilling NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the Boston Celtics is set to take place on December 7, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT.

Boston scores 117.1 points per game, while Toronto scores 116.5. The Celtics have a rebounding advantage, with 44 boards per game as opposed to the Raptors' 42.6. Boston has 24.7 assists per game, while Toronto has 29.8.

Boston boasts 5.3 blocks per game against Toronto's 4.3, while the Raptors average 9 steals per game in contrast to the Celtics' 8.4.

Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics: Date and tip-off time

The Toronto Raptors and the Boston Celtics will meet in an electrifying NBA game on December 7, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario.

Date December 7, 2025 Tip-off Time 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT Venue Scotiabank Arena Location Toronto, Ontario

How to watch Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Toronto Raptors and the Boston Celtics live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Toronto Raptors team news

Brandon Ingram is shooting 81.6 percent from the free-throw line and 46.2 percent from the field while scoring 20.8 points per game.

Jakob Poeltl averages 8.2 rebounds per game, with 2.9 on the offensive glass and 5.2 on the defensive end.

Immanuel Quickley averages 1.8 turnovers and 6.3 assists during 32.3 minutes per game.

Toronto Raptors injuries

Player I njury I njury status SG, Ochai Agbaji Personal Day-to-Day SF, RJ Barrett Knee injury Out

Boston Celtics team news

Jaylen Brown is shooting 77.3 percent from the free-throw line and 49.7 percent from the field while scoring 29.0 points per game.

Neemias Queta averages 8.1 rebounds per game, comprising 5.0 defensive and 3.1 offensive rebounds.

Derrick White averages 33.0 minutes per game with 5.3 assists and 1.6 turnovers.

Boston Celtics injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, Jayson Tatum Achilles injury Out

Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics head-to-head record

This forthcoming game is probably going to be closely contested based on the Celtics and the Raptors' previous five head-to-head meetings. Boston has demonstrated that it is capable of both close finishes and blowout performances by winning three of the last five games, including a close 110-108 victory on October 16, 2025, and a commanding 125-71 victory earlier in the year.

However, the Raptors have shown that they are a formidable opponent, winning two games by narrow margins, 107-105 on October 11, 2025, and 110-97 in January. The pattern suggests a competitive struggle with maybe pivotal late-game situations. Boston has a little historical advantage going into this game, which could once again come down to the final possessions if both teams give it their all.

Date Results Oct 16, 2025 Celtics 110-108 Raptors Oct 11, 2025 Raptors 107-105 Celtics Feb 26, 2025 Celtics 111-101 Raptors Jan 16, 2025 Raptors 110-97 Celtics Jan 01, 2025 Celtics 125-71 Raptors

