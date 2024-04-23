Where to watch the 2024 NBA Finals: TV channel, streaming links, schedule & more

Here's all you need to know about where you can catch the showpiece finale to this season's playoffs

Included in the Blue & Orange packages, you can catch ABC and the 2024 NBA Finals with Sling TV for a budget price.

The 2023-24 NBA Playoffs are underway, as close to a dozen-and-a-half teams face off across three scintillating rounds of action all the way through to the climax of the season. The 2024 NBA Finals will serve as the last act of another enthralling year, and only two sides can make it there.

The showpiece event of the NBA season, the finals follow the same format as the rest of the NBA Playoffs. They pit two sides - in this case, the respective champion teams of the Eastern and Western Conferences - in a best-of-seven encounter, with the victor crowned the NBA Champion.

Last year’s victors, the Denver Nuggets, are one of several sides with designs on the title once again this campaign, but between them and a historic repeat, a sweeping slate of other contenders are firmly in the mix to prevail and get their hands on the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy come June.

So, how will you be able to watch the climax unfold? Where can you catch every game of the NBA Finals, and where will they take place? GOAL guides you through all you need to know, including where to watch, when to catch, and how to stay on top of all the action.

When is the 2024 NBA Finals?

The 2024 NBA Finals will take place in June 2024, more specifically between the dates of Thursday, June 6, and at least Friday, June 14. The former date is when Game 1 will take place, while Game 4 - the last confirmed game of the NBA Finals - will unfold.

If the NBA Finals progress beyond the initial four fixtures - as is frequently the case - then the remaining games could well run through to Sunday, June 23, which is the scheduled date for the seventh and final game of the series.

2024 NBA Finals Schedule

Thursday, June 6: Game 1 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

Game 1 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC) Sunday, June 9: Game 2 (8 p.m. ET, ABC)

Game 2 (8 p.m. ET, ABC) Wednesday, June 12: Game 3 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

Game 3 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC) Friday, June 14: Game 4 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

Game 4 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC) Monday, June 17: Game 5 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)*

Game 5 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)* Thursday, June 20: Game 6 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)*

Game 6 (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)* Sunday, June 23: Game 7 (8 p.m. ET, ABC)*

* if necessary

Where will the 2024 NBA Finals take place?

The 2024 NBA Finals are not yet confirmed for a location but will take place at the respective two home arenas of both the Eastern and Western Conference winners. The team with the best regular-season record of the two is then awarded home advantage.

This means they will host Games 1, 2, 5, and 7, while the other team will host Games 3, 4, and 6 if the NBA Finals stretch beyond the mandatory four games.

How to watch the 2024 NBA Finals

As part of the league’s deal with the broadcaster, the 2024 NBA Finals will air exclusively on ABC. All seven games will be shown on the channel's linear television broadcast.

Additionally, if you wish to stream the 2024 NBA Finals, you can do so with a variety of streaming service packages which include the terrestrial channel as part of their lineup. Below, GOAL has listed some of our favorites.