2024 NBA Playoffs Schedule: What game is on today?

Here's your full guide to the postseason race, including how and where to watch

The 2023-24 NBA season is at an end, but the action does not stop there for the best basketball teams across North America. The 2024 NBA Playoffs are now here, and as teams from coast to coast prepare for their shot at history, they know only one can reign supreme come the end.

The top eight teams from both the NBA’s Eastern and Western Conferences will contest a knockout bracket, playing best-of-seven matchups until only the two winners remain. They will then meet in the NBA Finals to crown the 2023-24 NBA Champion.

Hot off a first franchise championship last term, the Denver Nuggets will be in the mix again, but plenty of familiar heavyweight faces are also looking to lay down a claim to silverware this time around - so just who will take part, who will face who and how can you watch it all unfold?

Below, GOAL guides you through the 2024 NBA Playoffs schedule, including all games, dates, results, and channels.

2024 NBA playoff dates

April 20-21: Start of first round

May 4-7: Start of second round

Start of second round May 19-22: Start of Conference Finals

Start of Conference Finals June 6: NBA Finals Game 1

NBA Finals Game 1 June 23: NBA Finals Game 7 (if necessary)

2024 NBA Playoffs Schedule

Eastern Conference

Date Game Result Watch Sunday, April 21 Heat vs Celtics Celtics 114 - 94 Heat / Wednesday, April 24 Heat vs Celtics TBC TNT / Max / NBA League Pass Saturday, April 27 Celtics vs Heat TBC TNT / Max / NBA League Pass Monday, April 29 Celtics vs Heat TBC TBD Wednesday, May 1 Heat vs Celtics TBC TBD Friday, May 3 Celtics vs Heat TBC TBD Sunday, May 5 Heat vs Celtics TBC TBD

Date Game Result Watch Saturday, April 20 Knicks vs 76ers Knicks 111 - 104 76ers / Monday, April 22 Knicks vs 76ers Knicks 104 - 101 76ers / Thursday, April 25 Knicks vs 76ers TBC TNT / Max / NBA League Pass Sunday, April 28 Knicks vs 76ers TBC ABC / fuboTV / NBA League Pass Tuesday, April 30 76ers vs Knicks TBC TBD Thursday, May 2 Knicks vs 76ers TBC TBD Saturday, May 4 76ers vs Knicks TBC TNT / Max / NBA League Pass

Date Game Result Watch Sunday, April 21 Pacers vs Bucks Bucks 109 - 94 Pacers / Tuesday, April 23 Pacers vs Bucks Pacers 125 - 108 Bucks / Friday, April 26 Bucks vs Pacers TBC ESPN / NBA League Pass Sunday, April 28 Bucks vs Pacers TBC TNT / Max / NBA League Pass Tuesday, April 30 Pacers vs Bucks TBC TBD Thursday, May 2 Bucks vs Pacers TBC TBD Saturday, May 4 Pacers vs Bucks TBC TNT / Max / NBA League Pass

Date Game Result Watch Saturday, April 20 Cavaliers vs Magic Cavaliers 97 - 83 Magic / Monday, April 22 Cavaliers vs Magic Cavaliers 96 - 86 Magic / Thursday, April 25 Cavaliers vs Magic TBC NBA TV / NBA League Pass Saturday, April 27 Cavaliers vs Magic TBC TNT / Max / NBA League Pass Tuesday, April 30 Magic vs Cavaliers TBC TBD Friday, May 3 Cavaliers vs Magic TBC TBD Sunday, May 5 Magic vs Cavaliers TBC TBD

Western Conference

Date Game Result Watch Sunday, April 21 Thunder vs Pelicans Thunder 94 - 92 Pelicans / Wednesday, April 24 Pelicans vs Thunder TBC TNT / Max / NBA League Pass Saturday, April 27 Thunder vs Pelicans TBC TNT / Max / NBA League Pass Monday, April 29 Thunder vs Pelicans TBC TBD Wednesday, May 1 Pelicans vs Thunder TBC TBD Friday, May 3 Thunder vs Pelicans TBC TBD Sunday, May 5 Pelicans vs Thunder TBC TBD

Date Game Result Watch Saturday, April 20 Nuggets vs Lakers Nuggets 114 - 103 Lakers / Monday, April 22 Nuggets vs Lakers Nuggets 101 - 99 Lakers / Thursday, April 25 Nuggets vs Lakers TBC TNT / Max / NBA League Pass Saturday, April 27 Nuggets vs Lakers TBC ABC / NBA League Pass Monday, April 29 Lakers vs Nuggets TBC TBD Thursday, May 2 Nuggets vs Lakers TBC TBD Saturday, May 4 Lakers vs Nuggets TBC TNT / Max / NBA League Pass

Date Game Result Watch Saturday, April 20 Suns vs Timberwolves Timberwolves 120 - 95 Suns / Tuesday, April 23 Suns vs Timberwolves Timberwolves 105 - 93 Suns / Friday, April 26 Timberwolves vs Suns TBC ESPN / NBA League Pass Sunday, April 28 Timberwolves vs Suns TBC TNT / Max / NBA League Pass Tuesday, April 30 Suns vs Timberwolves TBC TBD Thursday, May 2 Timberwolves vs Suns TBC TBD Saturday, May 4 Suns vs Timberwolves TBC TNT / Max / NBA League Pass

Date Game Result Watch Sunday, April 21 Clippers vs Mavericks Clippers 109 - 97 Mavericks / Tuesday, April 23 Mavericks vs Clippers Mavericks 96 - 93 Clippers / Friday, April 26 Clippers vs Mavericks TBC ESPN / NBA League Pass Sunday, April 28 Clippers vs Mavericks TBC ABC / NBA League Pass Wednesday, May 1 Mavericks vs Clippers TBC TBD Friday, May 3 Clippers vs Mavericks TBC TBD Sunday, May 5 Mavericks vs Clippers TBC TBD

Where can I watch the 2024 NBA Playoffs and Finals?

The 2024 NBA Playoffs will be shown on linear and pay television across ABC, ESPN, NBA TV and TNT across the United States, while ESPN+, MAX and NBA League Pass will provide streaming coverage.

Regional and local broadcasters will carry games from the first round, with the exception of ABC matches. Across the first round and conference semifinals, ABC will typically air Sunday afternoon games through their NBA Sunday Showcase on the ABC banner; TNT will show games between Sunday and Wednesday, while ESPN will lead with ESPN NBA Friday coverage on Friday nights.

ABC and ESPN will exclusively show the Eastern Conference Finals, while TNT will carry the Western Conference Finals as part of the regular rotation. ABC will then have exclusive coverage of the 2024 NBA Finals.

Most games shown on TNT will be available to stream through MAX. Offering coverage from across the Warner Bros. Discovery stable of original content and library material, customers can watch NBA games and more from just the starting price of $9.99 per month.

Select matches from ABC and ESPN will be streamed through ESPN+. Offering coverage from all ESPN channels, including ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3, ESPN+ allows customers access to a wide variety of sporting content for just $10.99 per month.

FAQs

What teams will feature in the 2024 NBA Playoffs?

Sixteen teams are in the NBA Playoffs, with eight each from the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. They include the top six teams from each conference, based on their winning percentage, and a further two sides who qualify through a play-in tournament held shortly before the Playoffs.

How long are the 2024 NBA Playoffs?

The 2024 NBA Playoffs begin on Saturday, April 20. Depending on the length of respective playoff matchups in the first round, conference semifinals, and conference finals, they will last until Sunday, June 23, at the latest.

When is the final game of the 2024 NBA Playoffs?

The 2024 NBA Playoffs will be the last game of the 2024 NBA Finals between the two winners of the Eastern Conference and Western Conference. There is no fixed date yet, but it will take place between Friday, June 14, and Sunday, June 23.

Who is looking likely to win the 2024 NBA Finals?

As the team with the best regular-season record, the Boston Celtics are considered the nominal frontrunners to win the 2024 NBA Finals. The Massachusetts franchise enjoyed an excellent campaign and will hope to translate it into a run to the championship.

Who won the 2023 NBA Finals?

The 2023 NBA Finals were won by the Denver Nuggets, who won 4-1 over five games to defeat the Miami Heat and claim the first championship in franchise history. After his terrific game performances, Nikola Jokic was handed the 2023 NBA Finals MVP prizs, which helped the Colorado outfit prevail impressively.