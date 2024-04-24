This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings - NBA Play-In TournamentGetty Images
Andrew Steel

2024 NBA Playoffs Schedule: What game is on today?

TV Guide & Streaming

Here's your full guide to the postseason race, including how and where to watch

The 2023-24 NBA season is at an end, but the action does not stop there for the best basketball teams across North America. The 2024 NBA Playoffs are now here, and as teams from coast to coast prepare for their shot at history, they know only one can reign supreme come the end.

The top eight teams from both the NBA’s Eastern and Western Conferences will contest a knockout bracket, playing best-of-seven matchups until only the two winners remain. They will then meet in the NBA Finals to crown the 2023-24 NBA Champion.

Hot off a first franchise championship last term, the Denver Nuggets will be in the mix again, but plenty of familiar heavyweight faces are also looking to lay down a claim to silverware this time around - so just who will take part, who will face who and how can you watch it all unfold?

Below, GOAL guides you through the 2024 NBA Playoffs schedule, including all games, dates, results, and channels.

2024 NBA playoff dates

  • April 20-21: Start of first round
  • May 4-7: Start of second round
  • May 19-22: Start of Conference Finals
  • June 6: NBA Finals Game 1
  • June 23: NBA Finals Game 7 (if necessary)

2024 NBA Playoffs Schedule 

Eastern Conference

DateGameResultWatch
Sunday, April 21Heat vs CelticsCeltics 114 - 94 Heat/
Wednesday, April 24Heat vs CelticsTBCTNT / Max / NBA League Pass
Saturday, April 27Celtics vs HeatTBCTNT / Max / NBA League Pass
Monday, April 29Celtics vs HeatTBCTBD
Wednesday, May 1Heat vs CelticsTBCTBD
Friday, May 3Celtics vs HeatTBCTBD
Sunday, May 5Heat vs CelticsTBCTBD
DateGameResultWatch
Saturday, April 20Knicks vs 76ersKnicks 111 - 104 76ers/
Monday, April 22Knicks vs 76ersKnicks 104 - 101 76ers/
Thursday, April 25Knicks vs 76ersTBCTNT / Max / NBA League Pass
Sunday, April 28Knicks vs 76ersTBCABC / fuboTV / NBA League Pass
Tuesday, April 3076ers vs KnicksTBCTBD
Thursday, May 2Knicks vs 76ersTBCTBD
Saturday, May 476ers vs KnicksTBCTNT / Max / NBA League Pass
DateGameResultWatch
Sunday, April 21Pacers vs BucksBucks 109 - 94 Pacers/
Tuesday, April 23Pacers vs BucksPacers 125 - 108 Bucks/
Friday, April 26Bucks vs PacersTBCESPN / NBA League Pass
Sunday, April 28Bucks vs PacersTBCTNT / Max / NBA League Pass
Tuesday, April 30Pacers vs BucksTBCTBD
Thursday, May 2Bucks vs PacersTBCTBD
Saturday, May 4Pacers vs BucksTBCTNT / Max / NBA League Pass
DateGameResultWatch
Saturday, April 20Cavaliers vs MagicCavaliers 97 - 83 Magic/
Monday, April 22Cavaliers vs MagicCavaliers 96 - 86 Magic/
Thursday, April 25Cavaliers vs MagicTBCNBA TV / NBA League Pass
Saturday, April 27Cavaliers vs MagicTBCTNT / Max / NBA League Pass
Tuesday, April 30Magic vs Cavaliers TBCTBD
Friday, May 3Cavaliers vs MagicTBCTBD
Sunday, May 5Magic vs Cavaliers TBCTBD

Western Conference

DateGameResultWatch
Sunday, April 21Thunder vs Pelicans Thunder 94 - 92 Pelicans /
Wednesday, April 24Pelicans vs ThunderTBCTNT / Max / NBA League Pass
Saturday, April 27Thunder vs PelicansTBCTNT / Max / NBA League Pass
Monday, April 29Thunder vs Pelicans TBCTBD
Wednesday, May 1Pelicans vs ThunderTBCTBD
Friday, May 3Thunder vs Pelicans TBCTBD
Sunday, May 5Pelicans vs ThunderTBCTBD
DateGameResultWatch
Saturday, April 20Nuggets vs LakersNuggets 114 - 103 Lakers/
Monday, April 22Nuggets vs LakersNuggets 101 - 99 Lakers/
Thursday, April 25Nuggets vs LakersTBCTNT / Max / NBA League Pass
Saturday, April 27Nuggets vs LakersTBCABC / NBA League Pass
Monday, April 29Lakers vs NuggetsTBCTBD
Thursday, May 2Nuggets vs LakersTBCTBD
Saturday, May 4Lakers vs NuggetsTBCTNT / Max / NBA League Pass
DateGameResultWatch
Saturday, April 20Suns vs TimberwolvesTimberwolves 120 - 95 Suns/
Tuesday, April 23Suns vs TimberwolvesTimberwolves 105 - 93 Suns/
Friday, April 26Timberwolves vs SunsTBCESPN / NBA League Pass
Sunday, April 28Timberwolves vs SunsTBCTNT / Max / NBA League Pass
Tuesday, April 30Suns vs TimberwolvesTBCTBD
Thursday, May 2Timberwolves vs SunsTBCTBD
Saturday, May 4Suns vs TimberwolvesTBCTNT / Max / NBA League Pass
DateGameResultWatch
Sunday, April 21Clippers vs Mavericks Clippers 109 - 97 Mavericks/
Tuesday, April 23Mavericks vs ClippersMavericks 96 - 93 Clippers/
Friday, April 26Clippers vs MavericksTBCESPN / NBA League Pass
Sunday, April 28Clippers vs MavericksTBCABC / NBA League Pass
Wednesday, May 1Mavericks vs ClippersTBCTBD
Friday, May 3Clippers vs Mavericks TBCTBD
Sunday, May 5Mavericks vs ClippersTBCTBD

Where can I watch the 2024 NBA Playoffs and Finals?

Dallas Mavericks NBA 2024Getty Images

The 2024 NBA Playoffs will be shown on linear and pay television across ABC, ESPN, NBA TV and TNT across the United States, while ESPN+, MAX and NBA League Pass will provide streaming coverage.

Regional and local broadcasters will carry games from the first round, with the exception of ABC matches. Across the first round and conference semifinals, ABC will typically air Sunday afternoon games through their NBA Sunday Showcase on the ABC banner; TNT will show games between Sunday and Wednesday, while ESPN will lead with ESPN NBA Friday coverage on Friday nights.

ABC and ESPN will exclusively show the Eastern Conference Finals, while TNT will carry the Western Conference Finals as part of the regular rotation. ABC will then have exclusive coverage of the 2024 NBA Finals.

Most games shown on TNT will be available to stream through MAX. Offering coverage from across the Warner Bros. Discovery stable of original content and library material, customers can watch NBA games and more from just the starting price of $9.99 per month.

Select matches from ABC and ESPN will be streamed through ESPN+. Offering coverage from all ESPN channels, including ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3, ESPN+ allows customers access to a wide variety of sporting content for just $10.99 per month.

FAQs

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns NBAGetty images

What teams will feature in the 2024 NBA Playoffs?

Sixteen teams are in the NBA Playoffs, with eight each from the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. They include the top six teams from each conference, based on their winning percentage, and a further two sides who qualify through a play-in tournament held shortly before the Playoffs.

How long are the 2024 NBA Playoffs?

The 2024 NBA Playoffs begin on Saturday, April 20. Depending on the length of respective playoff matchups in the first round, conference semifinals, and conference finals, they will last until Sunday, June 23, at the latest.

When is the final game of the 2024 NBA Playoffs?

The 2024 NBA Playoffs will be the last game of the 2024 NBA Finals between the two winners of the Eastern Conference and Western Conference. There is no fixed date yet, but it will take place between Friday, June 14, and Sunday, June 23.

Who is looking likely to win the 2024 NBA Finals?

As the team with the best regular-season record, the Boston Celtics are considered the nominal frontrunners to win the 2024 NBA Finals. The Massachusetts franchise enjoyed an excellent campaign and will hope to translate it into a run to the championship.

Who won the 2023 NBA Finals?

The 2023 NBA Finals were won by the Denver Nuggets, who won 4-1 over five games to defeat the Miami Heat and claim the first championship in franchise history. After his terrific game performances, Nikola Jokic was handed the 2023 NBA Finals MVP prizs, which helped the Colorado outfit prevail impressively.

